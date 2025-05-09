Molicel S Series Engineered for Ultimate Safety in BBUs, Data Centers, and AI computing

TAIPEI, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Molicel, a leading innovator in advanced battery technology, showcased its latest advancements at the International Battery Seminar & Exhibit 2025, introducing the groundbreaking S Series ultra-high power cells alongside its established P and X Series. The highlight of the event was the debut of the S Series, a 2025 ultra-high power cell line designed for unparalleled safety and performance.

The S Series ultra-high power cells are engineered with optimized long calendar life and low flammability, providing exceptional safety and discharge capabilities. Specifically designed for Battery Backup Units (BBUs), hyperscale data centers, and AI computing, these ultra-high power cells deliver dependable power with over 1.5 minutes of backup time and a 6-year retention period, ensuring the highest safety standards.

Through sophisticated engineering of its interface technology, incorporating an optimized design and exclusive SEI/CEI technologies, the S Series provides outstanding performance in both 18650 and 21700 cell format. The 18650 format includes the INR-18650-P22S, achieving a maximum power output of 100W and a maximum discharge current of 36A, and the INR-18650-P30S, reaching a maximum power output of 160W and a maximum discharge current of 54A, respectively. The 21700 format features the INR-21700-P50S, delivering high power output up to 200W and a maximum discharge current of 100A.

This advanced technology yields key advantages, including an ultra-low impedance of 13 mΩ, high reliability with 6 years of sustained performance and stable performance at elevated temperatures of 35-45°C for both standby and operation.

The NVIDIA GB300's enhanced computing demands higher energy consumption, requiring advanced power management and safer battery for increased power loads. Consequently, to ensure AI computing stability, GB300 is expected to standardize BBUs in servers, driving increased BBU adoption as server power needs rise. The BBU for OCP (Open Compute Project) Open Rack Standards supports OCP ORV3's 48V-54V power system for BBU, providing a stable power supply for high-performance servers. OCP has now migrated to a third-generation standard that refines high voltage standards designed for AI data centers.

In data centers, safety is paramount. To achieve this, it's crucial to control the flammability of battery cells, ensuring overall battery pack safety. Molicel's research and development of high-safety cells focuses on shaping thermal behavior, a key aspect of our S series future roadmap. Molicel is actively exploring thermal behavior and flame mechanisms through both active control and passive suppression. By utilizing high thermal stability separators, Molicel has successfully modified gas release behavior, making our cells the safest choice for data centers and generative AI computing, surpassing competitors in performance.

"The S Series, with an unwavering focus on safety, advances battery technology with superior performance for critical applications like BBUs and data centers. Our ultra-high power cells, available in 18650 and 21700 formats, are engineered to achieve not only high reliability and stable performance, but also the utmost safety assurance. Shipments to major CSPs underscore our leadership in both innovation and safety." said Casey Shiue, President of Molicel.

Molicel remains steadfast in its commitment to continuous research and development. This ongoing dedication aims to further enhance battery performance, safety, and sustainability, ultimately delivering cutting-edge ultra-high power cells to meet the evolving demands of this rapidly growing application.

About MOLICEL

E-One Moli Energy Corporation, established in 1998, is a world class manufacturer of high performance, superior quality rechargeable lithium-ion cells and battery pack products. The company provides power optimized cylindrical cells by the brand MOLICEL.

With over 40 years' rechargeable lithium-ion knowhow and innovative technology research and development, MOLICEL is famous for its excellent power density product which both presents high discharge and fast charge capability, balanced with good energy density. The company has been recognized as the first choice for world leading manufacturers in applications such as sports car/motorcycle, EVTOL, aerospace and heavy-duty tools.

MOLICEL belongs to the energy business of TCC Group Holdings. TCC Group Holdings is the first listing company in Taiwan stock market. The group has business units in the field of power plant, renewable energy and BESS.

