Nasuni Launches Unify Series to Showcase How Unified Data Drives AI Success

Multi-City Tour Brings Together Industry Leaders to Explore the Latest Innovations in Hybrid Cloud Strategies for AI-Readiness

BOSTON, May 6, 2025/PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni, a leading unified file data platform, today announced Unify, a series of in-person and virtual data intelligence and AI conferences across the globe. Through keynote speakers, webinars, panels, and demos, attendees will learn about the value of a hybrid cloud approach through unified data architecture to best protect, optimize, and maximize their unstructured data for AI.

These industry events will showcase a dynamic lineup of industry thought leaders, including Nasuni experts such as Jim Liddle, Chief Innovation Officer of Data Intelligence and AI, and Justin Fink, Vice President of Product Marketing, alongside local customers and partners. Together, they will share real-world insights on how modern data infrastructure is driving AI readiness within their organizations.

With a recent Nasuni survey revealing that 98% of companies consider AI a priority — and also revealing that 92% of companies have already allocated additional budget towards AI — the discussions will focus on critical areas to help enterprises optimize their investments and close the AI readiness gap. Attendees will also experience a live demo of the Nasuni File Data Platform, a powerful global file system designed to cut costs, boost business resilience, and enhance IT efficiency through impactful AI.

Unify will run from June through October, kicking off in six major cities across the globe:

Complementing the in-person tour, five live Unify webinars will also be held throughout the year featuring speakers from Nasuni partners such as Microsoft, AWS, SHI, and other industry leaders. Together, they will address the below topics:

"Unify represents a major milestone for Nasuni as we transverse the globe sharing the latest insights and tools that IT professionals can use to accelerate their AI strategies," said Jim Liddle. "This new event series is an incredible opportunity to learn from peers, industry leaders, and Nasuni experts about building a modern data foundation that supports secure, scalable, and cost-effective innovation."

Register today to join enterprise IT leaders for the Unify program.

About NasuniNasuni is a unified file data platform for enterprises facing an explosion of unstructured data, combining storage and data services into a single hybrid cloud solution.

Nasuni's approach enables business resiliency and better data management, while providing solutions that drive IT efficiency – cutting infrastructure costs by up to 67%. Its best-in-class solution also eliminates the need for additional cybersecurity measures or separate backup and disaster recovery. The Nasuni File Data Platform replaces the friction associated with legacy infrastructure with optimized infrastructure flow, supporting modern enterprise expectations for data analytics and business insights.

Nasuni helps businesses transform data from an obstacle into an opportunity. Organizations worldwide rely on Nasuni, spanning the manufacturing, media and advertising, construction (AEC), consumer brands, and energy industries. Its corporate headquarters are located in Boston, Massachusetts, and the company delivers services to over 70 countries. For more information, visit www.nasuni.com.

