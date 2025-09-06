circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire/h2>

Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Youth Innovation Hub (Ehub) Debuts at IFA Berlin 2025 with Four Portfolio Stars

06 settembre 2025 | 11.31
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Youth Innovation and Entrepreneur Hub (Ehub) is set for a significant debut at IFA 2025 in Berlin. Leading four of its standout portfolio tech ventures—InnAIO, Vispek, i2Cool, and GEE・D—onto the global stage, Ehub marks a pivotal step in their international expansion, showcasing cutting-edge innovations from the Shenzhen-Hong Kong ecosystem.

This curated mission underscores Ehub's commitment to propelling high-quality scientific innovations into the global marketplace. Beyond the exhibition, the delegation will visit leading European tech hubs to build essential industry networks, ensuring the global resonance of "Shenzhen R&D" and "Hong Kong Creativity."

Four Ehub Accolade:

Leveraging IFA as a springboard, Ehub intends to establish a critical launchpad for its ecosystem's internationalization. This initiative provides vital learning for understanding the European market, amplifying Ehub's profile as a premier platform for Shenzhen-Hong Kong collaboration and creating a cycle of global engagement.

About Ehub:

Ehub is the "first stop" for international youth entrepreneurs aiming to innovate in mainland China and the Greater Bay Area. It is an officially recognized Guangdong-Hong Kong Youth Innovation and Entrepreneurship Base.

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/qianhai-shenzhen-hong-kong-youth-innovation-hub-ehub-debuts-at-ifa-berlin-2025-with-four-portfolio-stars-302547639.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN65957 en US ICT ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Forum Cernobbio, Mattarella apre seconda giornata: videonews dal nostro inviato
Armani, l'ultima telefonata al sindaco di Milano Beppe Sala: "Era il 6 agosto, lui un amico vero" - Video
Papa Prevost, il fuori programma con i pesci a Castel Gandolfo: "Qualcuno ha fame?" - Video
Venezia 82, 'Elisa' di Leonardo Di Costanzo: il commento delle nostre inviate
News to go
'Scudo penale' in favore dei medici, ok del Cdm
Mostra Venezia, con 'Film di Stato' il cinema di propaganda diventa potente autodenuncia
Emilio Fede, la figlia Sveva al funerale: "Se fosse qui direbbe grazie a tutti”
Can Yaman annuncia l'arrivo della serie Sandokan su Rai 1
Venezia 82, ‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’ e ‘Duse’: il commento delle nostre inviate - Video
News to go
Putin sfida Zelensky: "Venga a Mosca". Kiev: "Proposta inaccettabile"
Caso Grillo jr, slitta la sentenza: la videonews della nostra inviata
News to go
Regionali, chi deve votare e quando


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza