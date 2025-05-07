circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 08 Maggio 2025
Aggiornato: 00:33
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Redefining Utility-Scale Storage: Envision Unveils EN 8 Pro at Smarter E Europe 2025

08 maggio 2025 | 00.13
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MUNICH, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology, today announced the launch of its next-generation EN 8 Pro 8MWh DC Liquid-Cooled Energy Storage System at Smarter E Europe 2025. Designed to accelerate the transition to an intelligent, resilient, and net-zero energy future, the EN 8 Pro sets a new benchmark in safety, performance, cost-efficiency, and environmental adaptability. Featuring a high energy density design that delivers over 8MWh high capacity, it combines advanced fire protection, intelligent thermal management, and reduced Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), making it an ideal solution for large-scale renewable integration and utility-scale energy storage.

Prevention-First Strategy for Ultra-Safety

Envision's "Prevention First"  fire safety strategy is fully embodied in the EN 8 Pro.

Lower LCOE and  HigherPerformance

Exceptional Environmental Adaptability

With IP55 protection, C5 anti-corrosion ratings, and low-noise technology — achieving 20dB quieter than typical industry standards, the EN 8 Pro thrives in harsh climates, sound-sensitive areas, urban centres, and industrial zones alike.

"In the race to net-zero, energy storage must be safer, smarter, and more efficient," said Kevin Huang, Senior Vice President and President of Energy Storage Product Line at Envision Energy, "The EN 8 Pro is not just a product launch — it's a leap forward in how we think about building a decarbonized, AI-driven energy system at scale. With industry-leading safety innovations, record energy density, and exceptional environmental resilience, the EN 8 Pro addresses the real challenges of the global energy transition. We are proud to debut it at Smarter E Europe 2025, a global stage where technology and action meet to accelerate a sustainable future."

The EN 8 Pro  is poised to support utility-scale renewable integration, grid stabilization, and energy transition projects worldwide.

- End  -

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2682115/Envision_Energy_Unveils_EN_8_Pro_8MWh_DC_Liquid_Cooled_Energy.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/redefining-utility-scale-storage-envision-unveils-en-8-pro-at-smarter-e-europe-2025-302449303.html

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN82896 en US Ambiente Ambiente Energia Ambiente Energia Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Prezzi del gas, il confronto tra l'Italia e l'Europa
Bayesian, legale famiglia della vittima: "Fondamentale esame delle scatole nere" - Video
News to go
India-Pakistan, cosa sta succedendo
News to go
Sciopero treni, sindacati: "Adesione quasi totale"
Sinner, il punto fortunato fa infuriare Vagnozzi - Video
Paul e la Lazio: "Io tifoso grazie a Opelka, spero nella Champions" - Video
Sinner, l'assalto dei bambini: cori e autografi agli Internazionali - Video
News to go
Bonus donne, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Mattarella in visita alla tomba di Papa Francesco a Santa Maria Maggiore
News to go
Recupero crediti aggressivo, come difendersi
News to go
Meloni: "Lotta a pedofilia è battaglia che combatteremo fino in fondo"
News to go
Dazi, Trump lancia crociata contro film stranieri


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza