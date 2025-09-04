Schivo Acquires Mecaplast SA

Strategic Acquisition Expands Schivo's in Precision Plastics, Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding Capabilities for MedTech and Life Sciences

WATERFORD, Ireland, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Schivo is proud to announce the acquisition of Mecaplast SA, a highly specialized Swiss manufacturer of high-precision injection-moulded plastics, metals and ceramics for the medical device and life sciences sectors. This acquisition broadens Schivo's expertise in cutting-edge materials and strengthens its role as a trusted partner for complex MedTech and Life Sciences technologies.

Founded in 1971 and located in Botterens, Switzerland, Mecaplast has earned a strong reputation for technical excellence and quality in producing mission-critical components, precision molds, and cleanroom assemblies for leading MedTech and Life Sciences OEMs. From its modern, ISO 13485-certified facility spanning over 64,000 sq. ft. of dedicated production space, Mecaplast SA brings deep expertise in micro-molding, over-molding, injection molding, mold manufacturing, cleanroom assembly, and automation.

The acquisition strengthens Schivo's vertical integration, adding plastics, metal and ceramic manufacturing, assembly, and value-added services. A new European center of excellence will bring advanced plastics and metal injection molding capabilities to our U.S. and Mexico operations, boosting support for MedTech and Life Sciences OEMs across key international markets.

"Mecaplast brings decades of deep expertise in complex plastics, metals and ceramics, perfectly aligning with our vision of creating a global, multi-capability platform for advanced medical and Life Sciences devices serving the robotic surgical, minimally invasive surgical and analytical instrumentation segments," said Graham Reeves, CEO of Schivo. "Their dedication to innovation further enhances our ability to deliver fully integrated solutions across materials, technologies, and international markets."

"Joining Schivo represents a natural and exciting evolution for Mecaplast SA," said Jean-Marc Jaccottet, CEO and Owner of Mecaplast. "Our team looks forward to serving our long-standing customers while also meeting the needs of new clients. This partnership accelerates investments and development, leveraging the combined expertise of both companies to expand the impact of our Swiss-based skills in precision injection molding and cutting-edge manufacturing."

The Mecaplast SA facility will serve as Schivo's Global Center of Excellence for molding and precision plastics, metal and ceramics. Jean-Marc Jaccottet will join Schivo's leadership team as President of Molding Technologies, leading R&D and innovation while driving the group's capacity growth, positioning it as a key driver in advanced molding solutions.

About Schivo

Schivo is helping create the medical and life science devices of the future. Partnering with industry leaders and innovators in the Medical Device, Life Sciences, and Analytical markets, they develop, manufacture, assemble, and deliver prototypes and finished devices to help clients bring their technologies to market. Serving as a natural extension of their development team, Schivo addresses unique engineering challenges, creates innovative manufacturing processes, and simplifies the supply chain to support clients at every step from concept to commercial launch.

For additional information, please visit www.schivomedical.com.

