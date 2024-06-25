Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 25 Giugno 2024
comunicato stampa

Skyhawk Therapeutics Expands into State-of-the-Art Labs in its Basel, Switzerland Location

25 giugno 2024 | 23.13
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BOSTON, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyhawk Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel small molecule therapies designed to modulate critical RNA targets, today announced its expansion into new state of the art labs in Superlab Suisse, in Basel Switzerland.

"Skyhawk has achieved tremendous scientific advances in our Basel Switzerland location so far," said Sergey Paushkin, Chief Scientific Officer of Skyhawk Therapeutics. "This new space helps us grow our gifted senior scientific team and capabilities as we work to revolutionize disease treatment and develop therapies for some of the world's most intractable diseases."

"This is an exciting time at Skyhawk," said Clint Musil, Chief Executive Officer of Skyhawk Therapeutics. "With our first program for Huntington's disease progressing in the clinic and our second program, SKY-1214, on track to enter the clinic, we've doubled our lab space in Basel to drive a series of promising INDs. Superlab Suisse is a leading provider of innovative research space and the largest private lab space in Switzerland, with a mission to provide dynamic infrastructure for Switzerland's life sciences sector. Skyhawk is delighted to be part of this growing biotechnology hub in Basel."

About Skyhawk TherapeuticsSkyhawk Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapies designed to modulate critical RNA targets and revolutionize patient treatment for some of the world's most intractable diseases. Skyhawk's discovery expertise is rooted in its proprietary drug discovery platform, which is designed to assess, identify, and test RNA splicing targets and small molecules across a broad range of therapeutic areas and disease states. Skyhawk has built collaborations with BMS, Biogen, Genentech, Merck, Sanofi, Takeda, Vertex, and Ipsen that leverage Skyhawk's novel platform across disease areas including neurodegenerative disease, autoimmune disease, and oncology. For more information visit www.skyhawktx.com

About the Skyhawk PlatformSkyhawk's platform integrates four distinct and complementary data sets in rapidly growing machine learning models, accelerating the development of RNA targeting small molecule drug candidates across a range of targets. SKYSTAR®, a target assessment system integrating data from both public and proprietary bioinformatic, structural and computational biology data sets to prioritize high-value RNA targets. SKYLIBRARY, a unique, custom built and rapidly expanding library of RNA targeting compounds. SKYSEQ, a proprietary multiplex screening system that simultaneously tests dozens of high-value targets across a range of RNA structural motifs to identify compounds selective for a specific disease target. And SKYAI, our machine learning toolset that integrates data from SKYSTAR, medicinal chemistry, animal studies, toxicology data and clinical programs to drive the next generation of novel RNA splicing modulators.

Skyhawk Company ContactMaura McCarthy, SVP Market Developmentmaura@skyhawktx.com 

Investor ContactAnneMarie Fields, Stern Investor Relationsannemarie.fields@sternir.com332-213-1956

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/710814/4782462/Skyhawk_Therapeutics_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skyhawk-therapeutics-expands-into-state-of-the-art-labs-in-its-basel-switzerland-location-302182329.html

in Evidenza