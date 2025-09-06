Ulefone-incubated RugOne Brand and Its First Product Officially Launched at IFA 2025

BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RugOne, a new exploration brand incubated by Ulefone, has been launched today at IFA 2025. The brand's inaugural product, the Xever 7 series, is poised to make history as the world's first rugged outdoor smartphone engineered with a groundbreaking swappable battery, promising unprecedented durability and sustainability for adventurers.

Why RugOne

RugOne was founded to address the growing demand for durable, sustainable, and repairable outdoor technology. Leveraging Ulefone's extensive manufacturing expertise and shared supply chain, RugOne is committed to creating high-quality, long-lasting products that minimize environmental impact. The brand's slogan, "To Be Bold," reflects its philosophy and ambition to innovate and lead the outdoor communication sector. The brand name RugOne is a blend of "Rugged" and "Top One," signifying its commitment to excellence.

Introducing the Xever 7 Series: The World's First Rugged Outdoor Phone with a Swappable Battery

RugOne Xever 7 Series is engineered to redefine mobile sustainability while championing a new era of eco-conscious design. The Xever 7 Series sets a new industry standard with its swappable battery and a young fashionable rugged device taste. It is a game-changer for the outdoor communication market. Its innovative design allows users to swap batteries without powering down the device, ensuring uninterrupted use and a significantly extended product lifespan. This feature aligns with new EU Ecodesign directives and promotes sustainability by reducing electronic waste.

Beyond its revolutionary power solution, the Xever 7 series boasts an upgraded camera system with both OIS and EIS, a robust hardware configuration, and a superior user experience. The new model further distinguishes itself with advanced thermal imaging capabilities, powered by the FLIR® Lepton® 3.5 thermal sensor. This technology allows users to detect heat signatures, enabling them to "see" in complete darkness, through smoke, or to identify heat anomalies on objects.

RugOne Xever 7 Pro Xever 7

About RugOne

RugOne is an outdoor communication brand incubated by Ulefone, focused on creating durable, sustainable, and personalized technology for outdoor enthusiasts. Rooted in the philosophy "To Be Bold," RugOne is committed to designing products with a long lifespan, featuring ecodesign principles like user-replaceable batteries and repairability.

