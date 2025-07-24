circle x black
VoiceProductions and BELVA Push for Regulation to Protect Voice Rights

24 luglio 2025 | 14.41
BRUSSELS, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tens of thousands of hours of volunteer voice recordings may soon become commercially unusable for AI companies. VoiceProductions joins a growing international front demanding accountability for the unauthorized use of human voices in artificial intelligence.

At the center of the issue is LibriVox, a nonprofit platform where volunteers have recorded audiobooks for the visually impaired since 2005. What began as a public service has become a legal flashpoint: an estimated 30,000 to 40,000 hours of recordings are now being used by AI companies. Volunteers agreed to public access, intended for educational and nonprofit use. But there was no mention of AI at the time, and no one consented to their voices being repurposed by commercial systems. Public domain does not mean public ownership.

"Voices are not datasets," says Jimmy Verrijt, founder of VoiceProductions. "They are personal, expressive, and protected."

Legal uncertainty and ethical questions

VoiceProductions, in collaboration with BELVA (Union of Belgian Voice Artists), supports United Voice Artists (UVA) in any upcoming lawsuit. "This is about fundamental rights," says Loïc Thaler, project manager and BELVA board member. "And this is not an isolated incident."

This issue reaches far beyond a single platform. Around the world, voice recordings that were once freely offered for educational use are now being used to train AI systems, often without the speaker's knowledge or permission.

Legal experts warn of a growing grey area. Most contributors never signed contracts that allow for AI training or commercial reuse. As a result, their work now exists in legal limbo: publicly accessible but never meant to be monetized.

This lack of clarity is already prompting serious debate across the AI sector. If legal action succeeds, it could set a landmark precedent. It could reshape how voice data is sourced, licensed, and used.

"We're facing a turning point," says Verrijt. "Companies must act now, before courts do it for them."

Lawyers call the current case a potential game-changer. A successful outcome could deny AI developers access to huge amounts of voice data. This would protect volunteers who never agreed to have their voices used in commercial AI systems.

Call to reform

VoiceProductions demands a new standard: no use without consent, no work without fair pay.

"Consent," says Loïc Thaler, "is not a formality. It's the foundation of everything we do."

About VoiceProductions

VoiceProductions collaborates with hundreds of professional voice actors on projects ranging from e-learning to commercials, serving clients in more than 50 countries worldwide. Every recording is made with explicit consent and a clear agreement.

About BELVA

BELVA is the Belgian association for professional voice actors. It stands up for fair work, clear rights, and ethical voice use. BELVA supports its members and promotes consent, transparency, and respect for every voice.

Contact information

Jimmy Verrijt – Founder, VoiceProductionsEmail: jimmy@voiceproductions.com

Loïc Thaler – Project Manager at VoiceProductions & BELVA board memberEmail: loic@voiceproductions.com

Website: https://www.voiceproductions.com

Belgium: VoiceProductions Group BV: Gaston Crommenlaan 8 - 9050 GentUnited Kingdom: Shelton Street 71-75 - WC2H 9JQ LondonUnited States: VoiceProductions llc: 4343 N Scottsdale Rd #150 - Scottsdale, AZ 85251

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/voiceproductions-and-belva-push-for-regulation-to-protect-voice-rights-302513135.html

