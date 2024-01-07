XREAL Jump-Starts the Future of Affordable, Full-Featured Spatial Computing, Announces XREAL Air 2 Ultra AR Glasses for Developers

Developers invited to explore the future of next generation 6DoF spatial computing applications with XREAL Air 2 Ultra glasses, pre-orders available now

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XREAL's mission is to bring augmented reality (AR) to everyone. XREAL (formerly 'Nreal') today unveiled XREAL Air 2 Ultra, the latest addition to its popular XREAL Air series AR glasses. Featuring six degrees of freedom (6DoF) via dual 3D environment sensors with computer vision capabilities, XREAL Air 2 Ultra is poised to invigorate the spatial computing developer community by providing an affordable alternative to competing devices, including Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest 3. Not just high in tech, XREAL Air 2 Ultra is high in fashion and features a sleek new titanium ring frame as part of its iconic wayfarer-esque design, commanding attention from tech and fashion enthusiasts alike. XREAL Air 2 Ultra is available to developers for pre-order now for USD$699 with shipments expected to start in March.

Defining the Future of Spatial Computing DevelopmentXREAL Air 2 Ultra is a total package for developers and includes XREAL's AR environment launcher called Nebula (Android, Mac, Windows), XREAL's latest SDK with a significant focus on spatial computing technology enablers that take advantage of XREAL's new in-frame sensors. XREAL Air 2 Ultra glasses feature a pair of 3D environment sensors with computer vision capabilities to provide simultaneous location and mapping to determine a user's location within a 3D space, an elegant approach to spatial computing that offers impressive real-time performance without requiring intensive processing. XREAL Air 2 Ultra's 3D environment sensors, the smallest on the market when the product launches this spring, are purpose-made for developers to create AR apps and explore new spatial computing experiences. They unlock handtracking, 3D mesh creation, semantic scene understanding, and more, including future AI capabilities, all built into the style and comfort of the award-winning, best-selling XREAL Air series AR glasses.

Using XREAL's advanced proprietary optical engine, XREAL Air 2 Ultra gives the wearer a high-definition viewing experience of Full HD for each eye, with a field-of-view (FOV) of 52°and 42 pixels per degree (PPD), which is expected to be higher than Apple Vision Pro. A fast refresh rate of up to 120Hz and peak brightness of 500 nits means images look crisp and vibrant in many lighting conditions. Developers can employ virtual 2D screen casting at an equivalent of 154 inches from a distance of 13 feet. XREAL Air 2 Ultra features cinematic-grade audio and directional audio technology, reducing sound dispersion for better privacy and minimal disturbance to others.

XREAL Air 2 Ultra, as well as XREAL Air 2 and XREAL Air 2 Pro, supports Apple's latest spatial video feature. People can convert spatial videos captured on iPhone 15 Pro to a regular side-by-side format using third-party iPhone apps, which can be viewed on XREAL Air 2 series glasses. This lets people experience spatial video from their iPhone 15 Pro by using XREAL Air 2 series AR glasses, without the need for an expensive Apple Vision Pro.

Pricing, Availability and NRSDK SupportXREAL Air 2 Ultra is available to developers for pre-order now for GBP£699. Shipping is expected to begin in March 2024 together with XREAL's latest NRSDK 2.2. The latest NRSDK is built on Unity and features improved hand tracking and hand gesture recognition. Depth mesh with semantic labeling is available so that digital objects can identify and interact with the surface of surrounding items. These new features and much more enable developers to build AR experiences that will fundamentally change the way we interact with data and make AR commonplace.

Expanding on XREAL's commitment to making AR accessible to more developers, XREAL Air 2 Ultra will be compatible with a number of devices, including but not limited to Mac and Windows Laptops, Samsung Android phones, and iPhone 15.

As a thank you to developers who purchased Nreal Light in the past, the company's inaugural 6DoF AR glasses, XREAL is running a special promotion offering them GBP£100 off when they pre-order XREAL Air 2 Ultra. For more details on pricing, availability, SDK and the special offer, developers can visit developer.xreal.com.

Celebrating all of XREAL's news during CES 2024, XREAL's full catalog of products is on sale now at XREAL.com.

About XREALXREAL is the global leader in the design and manufacture of consumer AR glasses. XREAL has pioneered several core innovations that are transforming the AR industry, including its proprietary optical technologies, and its uniquely consumer focused products. XREAL was first to popularize the concept of connecting AR glasses with existing computing devices.

Contact: info@xreal. com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2312313/XREAL_Air_2_Ultra.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xreal-jump-starts-the-future-of-affordable-full-featured-spatial-computing-announces-xreal-air-2-ultra-ar-glasses-for-developers-302027809.html