Mercoledì 07 Maggio 2025
Comunicato stampa

Zendure Unveils ZENKI AI-Powered HEMS at Intersolar Europe 2025: Smarter Energy for Every Home

MUNICH, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendure, a leading EnergyTech innovator in solar industry, is set to transform home energy management with the launch of its ZENKI AI-Powered Home Energy Management System (HEMS) at Intersolar Europe 2025(May 7-9), showcasing its solutions at Hall C2, Stand 259.

Revolutionizing Home Energy Efficiency with AI

ZENKI, the core AI technology within Zendure's advanced HEMS, represents a significant leap forward in household energy efficiency. As an intelligent platform for energy prediction, scheduling, and optimization, ZENKI leverages sophisticated AI algorithms to dynamically manage energy production, storage, and consumption, helping users save up to 42%. By providing real-time access to dynamic pricing from over 700 electricity suppliers across 32 European markets, users can optimize energy usage through Auto Mode, Expert Mode, and ZENKI Mode.

Beyond cost savings, ZENKI features AI-driven forecasting, delivering real-time 24-hour predictions for solar power generation, household energy demand, and battery performance. With advanced analysis of historical data, weather conditions, and user behavior, ZENKI empowers households to optimize energy consumption, reduce waste, and ensure a stable power supply.

Intelligent Scheduling and Seamless Energy Storage

ZENKI's intelligent scheduling utilize smart CT and meter readers to efficiently charge and discharge energy storage devices, powering entire homes. Supporting six expandable storage units with 7200W MPPT input, ZENKI provides unmatched capacity and flexibility, backed by encrypted data security and seamless local/cloud-based performance for fast adaptation.

Empowering Households with Sustainability

Zendure's commitment to sustainability and smart innovation extends to SolarFlow 800 Pro and SolarFlow 2400 AC, which integrate ZENKI's AI technology for precise real-time adjustments (<3 seconds, 1W precision), ensuring greater grid independence and sustainable energy use.

"Intersolar Europe is the perfect to shape the energy transition," says Bryan Liu, CEO of Zendure. "With our AI-powered solutions, we empower houholds to embrace energy autonomy and sustainability."

About ZendureFounded in 2017, Zendure is a leading innovator in solar energy technology based in the technology centres of Silicon Valley, USA, the Greater Bay Area in China, Japan, and Germany. Zendure's mission is to deliver reliable and affordable clean energy to homes by advancing the latest energy technology. Its revolutionary SolarFlow balcony energy storage system transforms sunlight into a safe, reliable and resilient energy source for everyday living.

Contact:Chris Patrick, chris.qiu@zendure.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2681264/1.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2440958/Zendure_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zendure-unveils-zenki-ai-powered-hems-at-intersolar-europe-2025-smarter-energy-for-every-home-302448463.html

