Venerdì 28 Marzo 2025
Aggiornato: 12:57
Canada rediscovers love for flag in response to Trump's threats

26 febbraio 2025 | 17.53
Redazione Adnkronos
In response to Trump's threats of tariffs and the even more worrying ones of annexation, Canada is rediscovering the love for the national flag. This is what the New York Times reports, recalling that in the North American country it is not common, unlike in the neighboring United States, to fly and hoist the national flag. Yet in the past month, during which February 15th also marked Canadian Flag Day on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of its adoption, flag manufacturers and retailers have recorded a surge in demand.

A rediscovered patriotism, in short, in response to the continuous attacks of the tycoon who continues to call the Commonwealth country "the 51st state", to insult its unloved Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, "governor" and to magnify the alleged advantages that Canada would have from annexation to the USA. And the liberal premier, now outgoing, due to a crisis in consensus and internal tensions in his party that Trump's attacks helped to exacerbate, had the support in this of five of his predecessors who urged Canadians to fly "the flag like never before."

It should also be remembered that in recent years the Canadian flag has become something of a symbol of the protest movement, ideologically close to Trump's right-wing positions, against Covid restrictions that, with the participation of thousands of trucks, paralyzed Ottawa for several weeks in 2022. So much so that many Canadians had become reluctant to fly the flag for fear of being associated with the movement.

