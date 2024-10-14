Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 14 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 16:38
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Agillic audited in accordance with ISAE 3000 Type 2, testament to its commitment to security and compliance

14 ottobre 2024 | 15.13
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Press Release, Copenhagen, 14 October, 2024 

Data security is non-negotiable. That is why the Agillic platform has undergone a rigorous independent audit of security practices and ensuring full compliance with GDPR and other regulatory requirements.

Agillic’s security measures include strong encryption, continuous monitoring, stringent access controls, risk assessments, penetration tests, and vulnerability scans are performed regularly to stay ahead of potential threats.

The ISAE 3000 Type 2 audit is an important and valuable part of Agillic’s ways to conduct business for the many different industries using the platform – not least the finance and public sectors. 

Says Allan Sørensen, VP, Service Operations:"At Agillic, we prioritise our clients’ data security and privacy. We are proud to announce that our omnichannel marketing platform has been independently audited by Deloitte in accordance with the international ISAE 3000 Type 2 standard. This audit underscores our unwavering commitment to protecting clients’ data and ensuring compliance with the highest standards in information security.”

For further information, please contactEmre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S+45 3078 4200emre.gursoy@agillic.com

About Agillic A/SAgillic (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen: AGILC) is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with teams in Germany, Norway, and Romania.Agillic A/S – Masnedøgade 22 – 2100 Copenhagen – Denmark – www.agillic.com

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Agillic A/S Denmark Copenhagen AGILC DK0060955854 894500WP4D8JDZ88S128 agillic.com Alp Öztekin DK Technology Software & Computer Services Security ISAE 3000 GDPR and information security its commitment Istituto di studi e di analisi economica commitment Agillic audited
Vedi anche
News to go
Manovra, Schillaci: "Piano triennale assunzioni, mancano infermieri più di medici"
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza