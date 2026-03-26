15-Minute Setup: Hangcha Unveils EZGO Mini Pallet AMR at LogiMAT 2026

STUTTGART, Germany, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At LogiMAT 2026 Europe's leading annual exhibition for intralogistics, Hangcha Group introduced its latest innovation, the EZGO Mini Pallet AMR, at Booth 9D61. Under this year's theme, "PASSION FOR DETAILS," the company highlighted how refined operational design can help improve deployment efficiency in dynamic logistics environments.

Designed for Rapid DeploymentThe EZGO Mini Pallet AMR is designed for quick setup using SLAM-based 3D LiDAR navigation, enabling operation without major site modifications. Under typical conditions, the system can be deployed within approximately 15 minutes, making it suitable for facilities with frequently changing workflows.

With support for multi-tasking and multi-vehicle coordination, the system can adapt to varying operational demands. Integrated LiDAR and vision-based technologies enhance obstacle detection and navigation performance.

The unit is powered by a lithium battery offering approximately 4–5 hours of runtime, with fast charging capability of around one hour.

Key Specifications

Tested and Evaluated by TÜV Rheinland

According to Jan Hoehne, General Manager, Industrial Machines at TÜV Rheinland:

"The mini pallet truck underwent mechanical, stability, and electrical testing. The results confirmed that the product meets relevant requirements of the CE Machinery Directive."

Customer Feedback from the Show FloorA logistics professional attending the exhibition noted that the rapid deployment capability could support automation in environments with frequently changing production layouts.

A video case study from a hardware manufacturer currently using the system is available online: https://youtu.be/aMzX5RiAIsE

Full Portfolio on DisplayIn addition to the EZGO, Hangcha is showcasing a broad portfolio of intelligent logistics and new energy solutions, including high-voltage lithium forklifts, rough-terrain handlers, and AGVs designed to meet practical operational requirements.

About Hangcha GroupHangcha Group is a global provider of material handling equipment and intelligent logistics solutions. Ranked among the top industrial truck manufacturers worldwide, the company offers a full range of forklifts, AGVs, and integrated warehouse systems.

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