Personalised strategy, content creation, publishing and performance analysis in one platform

A Connected Workflow for Social Media Teams

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AI Inspo today announced the official launch of its AI-powered social media agent for creators, marketers and businesses. The platform brings social media strategy and creative content creation into a single workflow, from account analysis and trend discovery to publishing and performance review.

Managing multiple accounts often means switching between planning tools, creative software, schedulers and analytics dashboards. AI Inspo connects these activities to reduce repetitive work and help users apply performance insights to their next content plan.

"AI Inspo was built around the real-world needs of creators and marketers managing multiple accounts across social media platforms," said Dong Lin, CEO of QuVideo and Project Lead for AI Inspo. "By bringing research, data analysis, and content creation together, we aim to reduce repetitive tasks and give users more time to focus on strategy, informed decision-making, and creativity."

From Trend Discovery to Content Creation

The agent assesses account performance and recommends next steps based on each user's goals and stage of account development. It identifies relevant trending topics and turns them into content ideas. Users can choose a viral reference and add their own topic; AI Inspo adapts the format into ready-to-publish content around that subject.

Guidance That Evolves with Each Account

After publishing, users can review results to refine their topics and formats. The agent remembers how users manage accounts and create content, tailoring recommendations as their goals and workflows evolve. For new accounts, guidance may focus on choosing a content direction and establishing a consistent production routine. As accounts mature, priorities may shift towards refining formats or improving an existing strategy. Account context helps users decide which trends deserve further creative effort.

Ongoing Support for Consistent Content Production

AI Inspo also provides ongoing user support and a Discord community for exchanging ideas and practical guidance, supporting its mission to make high-quality content easier and more affordable to produce.

The AI social media agent is now available. For more information, visit the official AI Inspo website.

About AI Inspo

AI Inspo is a flagship product from QuVideo, bringing personalised social media strategy, trend discovery, content creation, publishing and performance analysis together for creators, marketers and businesses.

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