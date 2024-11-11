Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 11 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 17:10
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Airdoc is committed to the early screening and predictive analysis of chronic diseases and owns the world's largest retinal image database

11 novembre 2024 | 15.57
LETTURA: 1 minuti

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 11th, at the medical exhibition in Düsseldorf, Germany, Airdoc shone brightly with its AI fundus camera 16H. Airdoc is a medical technology enterprise providing artificial intelligence solutions. It is dedicated to early screening, management and predictive analysis of chronic diseases and has the world's largest retinal image database. In 2021, it was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and became the "first global medical AI stock".

Airdoc's AI fundus camera has successfully obtained EU CE (MDR) certification. At present, it has served nearly 30 million users.

AI-FD16H is a fully automatic mydriasis-free fundus camera specially designed and developed for artificial intelligence fundus image analysis. It is non-invasive and suitable for rapid screening, with automatic pupil tracking, positioning, focusing and shooting. The AI seamlessly connects to capture images and conducts real-time analysis. It has high-definition imaging of 12 million pixels and a large field of view of 50°. The nine-point internal fixation covers a wider field of vision. It has a built-in screen for real-time shooting preview, checking image quality and user management.

Airdoc can obtain a "one-time 44 chronic disease assessment report" in as fast as three minutes, including 9 chronic disease risks and 35 common retinal abnormalities. Literature in The Lancet points out that Airdoc's AI computing power is comparable to that of ophthalmologists. It is used in hospitals, physical examination centers, optical centers for glasses, schools, families, pharmacies, airports and other scenarios, and is suitable for people of different races and ages. Welcome to Booth 11A04-3 until 14th November or www.airdoc.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2553985/image_5032563_45724886.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/airdoc-is-committed-to-the-early-screening-and-predictive-analysis-of-chronic-diseases-and-owns-the-worlds-largest-retinal-image-database-302301291.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza enterprise providing artificial intelligence solutions Germania it was listed
Vedi anche
'The Day of The Jackal', Eddie Redmayne nel mirino di Lashana Lynch: l'intervista
News to go
Cremlino: "Telefonata Trump-Putin? Pura invenzione"
News to go
Lavoro, 5mila nuovi posti per sostenere la digitalizzazione nelle campagne
News to go
Dai tartufi alle castagne, tempo di sagre
News to go
Lunghe attese e pochi soldi, aumenta il numero di italiani che rinunciano a curarsi
News to go
Lavoro, con la laurea tassi di occupazione più alti
News to go
Depressione da social, i rischi per i più piccoli
News to go
Strage via D'Amelio e depistaggi, rinvio a giudizio per 4 poliziotti
Caccia al tifoso israeliano ad Amsterdam, le immagini del linciaggio - Video
News to go
Italia-Cina, Mattarella: "Rapporto intenso che continua a svilupparsi"
News to go
Sciopero trasporti oggi 8 novembre, sindacato: "Adesioni al 90%"
News to go
Nissan annuncia 9mila licenziamenti


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza