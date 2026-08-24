AKEEYO Unveils 2026 New Generation at IBF: 711Air, 750 Series and H2 Helmet Camera

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AKEEYO, a brand dedicated to two-wheel riding cameras and dashcams, will exhibit at the International Bicycle Festival (IBF) 2026, held September 4–6 at the iconic Misano World Circuit in Misano Adriatico, Italy. At Booth M7, AKEEYO will present its complete "Two Wheel Camera" lineup under the theme "Ride. Record. Relive."

Set against one of motorsport's most legendary venues, IBF 2026 brings together riders, industry professionals, and media from across Europe — a key opportunity for AKEEYO to meet European riders face to face and demonstrate why a purpose-built ride camera is becoming essential gear on two wheels.

Show Highlight: First Look at the 2026 New Generation

Ahead of their official launch in October–November 2026, AKEEYO will give IBF visitors an exclusive preview of its next-generation lineup:

711Air — Mass-market Recorder. An ultra-light 80g everyday camera recording 1080p 30fps with 8–10 hours of runtime — riding protection made simple and accessible.

750Lite — Long-endurance Recorder. Built for the longest days out, with up to 24 hours of continuous recording and 120-hour time-lapse capture.

750S — Performance 4K Recorder. True 4K HDR with EIS and dual-band Wi-Fi, engineered for riders who demand flagship image quality.

H2 — Helmet-view Recorder. Dual 1080p cameras capturing the rider's true point of view, with 8–10 hours of runtime and a 3-second quick-release mount.

Current Lineup, Ready to Ride

Also on display is AKEEYO's full current range: the flagship AKY-730Pro (Sony IMX678 sensor, true 4K 30fps, glove-friendly touchscreen, GPS, IP67), the 4K-value AKY-710Pro, the night-performance AKY-710S with Sony STARVIS sensor and F1.55 lens, and the 101g long-recording AKY-710Lite with up to 7.5 hours per charge. All models support loop recording, G-sensor auto-lock, AKEEYO App playback, OTA updates, and flexible GoPro/1/4-inch mounting.

Visit AKEEYO at IBF 2026

Media are welcome for hands-on demos and interviews. For dealer and distributor partnerships, please fill out this form: Link

About AKEEYO

AKEEYO designs smart, tough, ready-to-ride cameras and dashcams for cyclists and motorcyclists — helping every rider record the road, protect every journey, and relive every ride.

Website:https://bit.ly/4zulRo9

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