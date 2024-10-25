Cerca nel sito
 
Announcing the Launch of CasinCity Crypto Casino: Where Every Player is a VIP from the Start

25 ottobre 2024 | 12.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CasinCity Crypto Casino has arrived in Brazil, Argentina, Costa Rica, Colombia, and Mexico, bringing a crypto casino experience never seen before. Exploring the streets of a city that opens its doors to all, whether players are seasoned pros or curious newcomers. We understand our players and deliver exactly what they crave – anonymity and thrills that push boundaries and race hearts! The platform is designed for both the novice and experienced bettors looking for enjoyable pursuits across a wide selection of games. From the moment bettors sign up, they begin their journey as a VIP, with special perks to help on their sinful adventure.

 

CasinCity Welcome Bonus

Exploring hundreds of available games without players risking their deposits, thanks to the 200% Welcome Bonus up to R$10,000, gives customers the chance to discover every corner of this crypto casino metropolis. Plus, new users receive 50 free spins on slot machines.

CasinCity Crypto Casino VIP Program

CasinCity Crypto Casino plays by its own rules. From the moment a user opens their account, they'll be playing with VIP status, including a weekly 10% cashback. They can start their weeks by recovering 10% of any potential losses, giving them another shot at luck in the game sections.

CasinCity Crypto Casino Games

When users sign up at CasinCity Crypto Casino, they'll gain access to a wide variety of games from top developers. They can use their extra balance, free casino spins, and VIP cashback on their favorite games, while accumulating points to unlock even more rewards.

CasinCity Crypto Casino Game Sections

Trusted and Licenced

Despite its playful film noir concept, CasinCity Crypto Casino is reliable, operated by Rojo Entertainment B.V. and licensed by the Government of Curaçao under license #5536/JAZ.

CasinCity Crypto Casino Links

Visit the website and stay updated on Twitter and Telegram:

Click HereClick HereClick HereClick HereClick Here

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2540171/Casincity.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2540173/Casincity_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/announcing-the-launch-of-casincity-crypto-casino-where-every-player-is-a-vip-from-the-start-302286669.html

