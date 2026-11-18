FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anycubic, a consumer 3D printing brand, is exhibiting at Formnext 2026 in Frankfurt, Germany, at Booth F01 in Hall 12.0. The company is showcasing its FDM and resin 3D printers, accompanying software, and digital content services. This year, Anycubic is highlighting the progress of its exclusive partnership with Thingiverse, and presenting AnyLab, its AI-powered 3D creation tool, at the exhibition for the first time. The showcase highlights the latest developments in Anycubic's consumer 3D printing ecosystem, spanning model resources, AI-assisted creation, and the printing workflow.

Expanding the Maker Community and Enhancing the Printing Experience

During the exhibition, Anycubic delivered a presentation at the Technology Stage titled "Inside Anycubic MakerOnline: What's New & What's Next." The session covered its exclusive partnership with Thingiverse, one of the world's biggest 3D model communities, AnyLab's AI creation capabilities, and future development plans, outlining the company's direction in model content, creative tools, and the overall printing experience.

Anycubic previously announced an exclusive partnership with Thingiverse, giving Anycubic users access to its library of more than two million 3D public models. Through this collaboration, Anycubic will adapt selected models for multicolor printing and convert them into printer-compatible 3MF files, simplifying model coloring and print preparation. The partnership supports Anycubic's long-term strategy to integrate model content, software, and hardware into a more seamless 3D printing experience, helping users turn creative inspiration into successful prints.

Alongside expanding its model resources, Anycubic is also exploring AI-assisted 3D creation. At Formnext, the company is presenting AnyLab, its AI-powered 3D creation tool, for the first time at an exhibition. Users can generate 3D models from text descriptions or reference images. Anycubic is currently developing a more complete workflow covering model generation, preview, printability checks, print preparation, and job submission.

Looking ahead, Anycubic plans to improve print preparation by tailoring model orientation, support structures and print settings to the model, printer and material, while making setup guidance easier to follow. Over the longer term, the company aims to expand AI-assisted creation so users can design personalized 3D models that solve everyday problems, reflect their individual style and offer new ways to play.

Exploring User Needs and Future Applications

Beyond the exhibition floor, Anycubic will also host user seminar and interviews to collect deeper insights into their needs and everyday printing experiences and challenges, bringing valuable user perspectives into future product development and innovation.

On-Site Experiences and a Diverse Product Lineup

At Formnext, Anycubic is showcasing content from its Thingiverse partnership, with selected models spanning automotive designs, tabletop gaming, costumes, home décor, skeletal structures, and architecture. Its FDM and resin printer lineup includes the Kobra X, Kobra S1 Max Combo, and Photon P1, with physical prints illustrating applications in multicolor printing, large-format production, and detailed resin printing.

Visitors can also try AnyLab in a dedicated hands-on area, where they can generate 3D models from text descriptions or reference images. A giant 3D-printed beetle installation is also on display at the booth, showcasing Anycubic's printing capabilities and the creative possibilities of 3D printing across art, design, and beyond.

About Anycubic

Founded in 2015, Anycubic is a consumer 3D printing brand offering FDM and resin 3D printers, printing materials, software tools, and digital model resources. Its products and services reach more than 200 countries and regions worldwide.

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