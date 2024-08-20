Ascential Technologies Introduces Newly Rebranded Company Division: Test & Measurement Systems

Evolution enables Ascential Technologies to operate more effectively while delivering increased customer and employee value

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascential Technologies, a leading global provider of automated diagnostic, inspection, assembly and test systems and services, has rebranded its General Industries division as Ascential Technologies, Test & Measurement Systems (or T&M). This shift allows Ascential Technologies to better serve its customers by enabling the company to leverage the collective innovation, expertise, best practices, and technology of the five, formerly independent brands (CIMAT, Galileo, Kleinknecht, Lismar, and Titan). This will result in an enhanced, streamlined and unified division, that better serves customer needs across critical industries including HVAC, white goods, heavy equipment, steel, automotive, aerospace and energy markets.

As part of the rebranding, CIMAT, Galileo, Kleinknecht, Lismar and Titan will become product brands under the T&M umbrella. This will create individual Technology Competence Centers intended to innovate, develop, promote, and leverage targeted technology platforms. The parent company remains Ascential Technologies, and its other two divisions will continue doing business as Burke Porter (Transportation) and Ascential Medical and Life Sciences.

"Aligning the T&M division presents a significant growth opportunity for Ascential Technologies as a whole. It allows us to more effectively address our customer needs, providing clearer specifications around the division's core competencies. This creates a large opportunity to expand our technical and innovation capabilities as well as extend the global reach of our products and services," said Scott Watts, CEO of Ascential Technologies' Transportation and Test & Measurement Systems divisions. "Ultimately, this evolution will drive more value for our customers and employees while enabling our team to operate more effectively. It goes without saying that we will continue to provide the same exceptional service to our customers and stay committed to partnering on their most critical projects where the cost of failure is high."

Operationally, the tighter integration of its individual brand entities under the newly branded division will result in closer affiliation between its engineering and R&D teams, boosting collaboration and innovation efforts. Additionally, a new, collective global service organization will be capable of delivering a faster response and more lifecycle value as a result of a wider, more effective support structure. This streamlined and unified structure leverages the strength of each of its product brands and their global service footprint, providing a broader path for innovative testing and measurement solutions and greater scale to expand globally.

This move aligns with one of the core advantages and focus areas that Ascential Technologies announced as part of its Burke Porter Group rebrand in September 2023: faster time-to-market and greater scale.

About Ascential TechnologiesAscential Technologies, (formerly known as Burke Porter Group), designs, develops, and automates complex diagnostics, inspection and test processes across medical & life sciences, transportation, and test & measurement end markets. The company tackles customers' most demanding, mission-critical challenges where the cost of failure is high. With more than 70 years of innovation experience, Ascential has a global presence and the expertise of more than 2,300 professionals across 40 locations, helping customers accelerate critical solution innovation, mitigate risk, drive competitive differentiation, and shorten time to market, at scale. The company's uniqueness lies in its commitment to guiding customers through the entire product life cycle, from ideation to commercialization, where quality and safety matter most. Ascential's customers include Fortune 100 leaders and disruptive innovators. Learn more at www.ascentialtech.com.

