BD Launches AI-Enabled Medication Dispensing System to the European Market

Advanced automation and connected data capabilities strengthen medication inventory control and enhance safety across pharmacy settings.

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced the launch of the BD® Pyxis™ Pro Dispensing Solution and BD® Incada™ Connected Care Platform in Europe. This next-generation medication dispensing system combines advanced automation and AI‑driven insights to modernize medication management, reduce disruptions, and improve efficiency while helping clinicians spend more time on patient care.

Quick, reliable access to medications at the point of care is essential to effective healthcare delivery, and BD is committed to bringing secure, traceable storage as close to the patient as possible. The flexible, stackable device configuration of the Pyxis™ Pro Dispensing Solution offers more medication storage capacity in a similar footprint to improve medication availability from refrigerated to ambient storage, allowing hospitals and health systems to easily adapt to the evolving needs of their patient populations. It also offers enhanced security features to improve controlled substance management and more efficient access, with RFID badge scanning, wireless barcode scanners and illuminated bins to streamline medication retrieval.

Building on its established use in the United States, BD will also extend its AI‑powered BD Incada™ Analytics platform to European hospitals and health systems next year.

Built on Amazon Web Services' (AWS) on-demand cloud computing infrastructure, the BD Incada™ Platform uses the latest in AI technologies, such as natural language search in analytics, and is scalable to meet the data volumes created by nearly three million smart connected BD devices. With BD Incada™ Analytics, clinicians have access to enterprise-wide visibility into medication inventory and user-customizable dashboards, which help clinicians identify patterns and ensure medication availability, reduce medication waste and improve labor efficiency.

In the European market, BD will leverage the AWS European Sovereign Cloud to allow EU Healthcare Systems to meet their digital sovereignty needs, without compromising on the performance, innovation, security, or scale of the AWS Cloud and the BD solutions.

"BD's innovations in medication management are setting a new standard for unified, data-driven healthcare operations," said Esteban Rossi, vice president and general manager for Medication Management Solutions, EMEA at BD. "Delivering the BD® Pyxis™ Pro Dispensing Solution and BD® Incada™ Platform directly to European hospitals empowers our customers to strengthen medication availability, improve efficiency and enhance patient care."

The Pyxis™ Pro Dispensing Solution will roll out across Europe with support for 15 languages in the months ahead.

About BDBD is one of the world's largest pure-play medical technology companies with a Purpose of advancing the world of health™ by driving innovation across medical essentials, connected care, biopharma systems and interventional. The company supports those on the frontlines of healthcare by developing transformative technologies, services and solutions that optimize clinical operations and improve care for patients. Operating across the globe, with more than 60,000 employees, BD delivers billions of products annually that have a positive impact on global healthcare. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase clinical efficiency, improve safety and expand access to healthcare. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/, X @BDandCo or Instagram @becton_dickinson.

Contacts: Media Investors Matt MarcusVP, Public RelationsMatt.Marcus@bd.com Shawn Bevec SVP, Investor Relations Investor_Relations@bd.com

© 2026 BD. All rights reserved. BD and the BD Logo, Pyxis, Incada are trademarks of Becton, Dickinson and Company. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BD-167981, March 2026.

- Not all products, services, claims or features of products may be available or valid in your local area. Please check with your local BD Representative- Please consult BD product labels and inserts relevant to your geography for any indications, contraindications, hazards, warnings, cautions and instructions for use. Any discussion and/or content regarding BD products is limited to this information and instructions for use.- This information is intended for healthcare professionals.

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