Breggz® Introduces the First Wireless In-Ear Headphones Certified for IMAX® Enhanced

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2026, Amsterdam-based consumer audio specialist Breggz announces that the Zohn-1, a true high-end wireless in-ear hearable offering pristine sound, has partnered with IMAX® and DTS® to introduce the first wireless in-ear earphones with IMAX® Enhanced certification.

IMAX Enhanced device certification ensures consumer electronics devices meet the highest standards, delivering the renowned IMAX immersive experience on personal devices for the highest-quality entertainment experiences wherever fans are watching. The IMAX Enhanced certification of the Breggz Zohn-1 introduces a new device category to the program, enabling consumers to experience the highest fidelity sound on qualifying in-ear hearables, complementing the IMAX Enhanced-certified suite of TVs, PC laptops, tablets, mobile phones, AVRs, loudspeakers and soundbars.

"Breggz is proud to be the first wireless in-ear hearable certified for IMAX Enhanced, introducing a new device category to unlock more premium experiences on personal devices," says singer/artist and Breggz founder Xander de Buisonjé. "IMAX embodies what I intended when founding Breggz; I just want the world to hear what I hear." Continuing, "Artists and filmmakers spend significant time and effort to deliver the best possible audio quality, but hearing the poor sound quality of in-ear hearables puts all that hard work and creative intent to waste—this is why I had to introduce the Zohn-1."

"IMAX Enhanced is about delivering best-in-class, premium experiences that honor creative intent, making our partnership with Breggz a natural fit," said Giovanni Dolci, Chief Commercial Officer at IMAX. "By expanding IMAX Enhanced into a premium in-ear device, we're growing the IMAX Experience and giving fans a way to enjoy content with the same clarity, power, and intent that artists and filmmakers hear."

The Zohn-1 is recognised for introducing four groundbreaking audio principles into the wireless in-ear headphone—perfect anatomical fit, advanced balanced acoustic drivers, sophisticated microprocessing and greater personalization. Through these principles, Breggz introduces a new kind of listening experience, one that adapts to you. Designed for how people watch and listen today, the Breggz and IMAX partnership creates a more personal and immersive connection to content, deepening fandom and making every moment feel closer, richer, and more intentional.

