CGTN: 'Big family': China committed to building closer SCO community with shared future

BEIJING, Aug. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CGTN published an article on Chinese President Xi Jinping attending the upcoming SCO Tianjin Summit in late August. The article elaborates on the cooperation achievements among member states in various fields and China's efforts to build a closer SCO community with a shared future, stressing that the SCO has successfully pioneered a path of peaceful development and a new type of cooperation.

The first China-Central Asia freight train of 2025 departed from Tianjin Port in May this year, sending 50 containers of auto parts, mechanical equipment, building materials and household appliances to Tashkent, Uzbekistan's capital.

This direct train to Central Asia has further smoothed the international logistics channel between the northern Chinese city and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states, injecting new momentum into regional economic and trade cooperation.

The SCO, established in 2001 in Shanghai by China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, has expanded from a regional organization into a trans-regional organization with 10 full members, two observer countries, and 14 dialogue partners.

Following the SCO Astana Summit in 2024, China once again assumed the rotating presidency, with the summit scheduled to take place in Tianjin on August 31 and September 1. Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the summit, and will chair the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO and the "SCO Plus" Meeting, and deliver keynote speeches.

It is the fifth time that China has hosted the SCO Summit and the largest one since the establishment of the organization. Leaders from more than 20 countries and heads of 10 international organizations will attend the summit.

Strong cooperation momentum

Bound by shared development goals and a closely linked future, countries across the Eurasian continent have engaged in comprehensive cooperation. These efforts include safeguarding energy and food security, stabilizing and diversifying supply chains, and addressing climate change, among other critical areas.

Security cooperation serves as the cornerstone of the SCO. From jointly combating the "three evil forces" of terrorism, extremism and separatism and curbing drug trafficking to conducting combined counter-terrorism military exercises and establishing dialogue mechanisms at various levels, the SCO has continuously enhanced its capacity to mitigate security risks.

Mutually beneficial and pragmatic cooperation has provided stable momentum for the organization's development. Over the years, the SCO has become an important platform for Belt and Road cooperation. Member states have progressed from collaboration in projects to the alignment of development strategies, with cooperation expanding from bilateral level to multilateral level.

Notable achievements have been made in enhancing connectivity across Eurasia. The construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway is accelerating, while the China-Central Asia natural gas pipeline, as well as the China-Kazakhstan and China-Russia crude oil pipelines have been put into operation. Within the SCO region, a comprehensive infrastructure network – encompassing highways, oil and gas pipelines, and railways – has begun to take shape, enhancing ties among member states.

In 2024, China's trade with other SCO members hit 3.65 trillion yuan (around $511 billion), 36.3 times the level recorded since the organization's founding, according to the General Administration of Customs.

Detailing the upcoming summit on Friday, Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Liu Bin said the SCO has successfully pioneered a path of peaceful development and a new type of cooperation that safeguards security, promotes prosperity, improves people's livelihoods, shares dividends, and creates a win-win future.

A closer SCO community with a shared future

"The SCO is our shared home," Xi once said. From time to time, the Chinese leader would describe the SCO's growing membership as a "big family."

Xi proposed the building of an SCO community with a shared future at the Qingdao summit in 2018. Amid the complex international situation and constantly evolving global challenges, Xi's vision has also been enriching the connotation of the Shanghai Spirit, characterized by mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, consultation, respect for diversity of civilizations and pursuit of common development.

Today, the SCO has grown into a pivotal force in maintaining the stability, security and shared prosperity of Eurasia and beyond.

Whether a shared home or a big family, the SCO is always open and inclusive. It features non-alliance, non-confrontation and non-targeting of any third party. That starkly contrasts with exclusive clubs of nations driven by ideological bloc confrontation.

China has always prioritized the SCO in its neighborhood diplomacy, and is committed to making the organization more substantive and stronger, safeguarding regional security and stability, promoting the development and prosperity of member states and building a closer community with a shared future, Xi said in a meeting with foreign ministers and heads of standing bodies of the SCO in July.

