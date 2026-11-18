Under the banner "More of what you want, less of what you don't," CJ BIO introduces clean-label solutions delivering profound mouthfulness and lasting savory depth, alongside trend-driven condition-specific nutrition.

FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ BIO, a leading global bio-solutions provider, has announced its participation in Food Ingredients Europe (Fi Europe) 2026, taking place November 17–19 at Messe Frankfurt (Booth 42G4). Positioning its booth as "The Taste & Nutrition Lab," CJ BIO will showcase bioprocess solutions that help manufacturers deliver indulgent taste alongside cleaner, healthier profiles.

Central to the showcase is the global debut of TasteNrich® Harmony KOKU, a new clean-label savory solution.

Profound Body and Lingering Finish: TasteNrich® Harmony KOKU

Taste remains the decisive driver of repeat purchase, yet reducing salt, fat, or animal ingredients often leaves products with a hollow mouthfeel and unbalanced flavor.

Produced through natural fermentation without artificial additives, TasteNrich® Harmony KOKU delivers:

It suits both light, balanced formulations and hearty applications such as stews, sauces, gravies, and plant-based alternatives.

Responding to Global Shifts: Taste & Nutrition

The booth is organized into two zones reflecting key global food trends:

"Modern food formulators face the difficult task of developing cleaner, healthier recipes without compromising sensory satisfaction," said a representative from CJ BIO. "Through TasteNrich® Harmony KOKU and our expanded nutrition portfolio, we look forward to partnering with global CPG leaders to shape the future of food."

For sample inquiries or to schedule a meeting, visit Booth 42G4 or contact the CJ BIO team.

https://cjbio.net/fie2026_meeting

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