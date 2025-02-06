Clarios joins Scientix STEM Alliance to promote Sustainability and Inspire Future STEM Professionals

HANOVER, Germany, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarios, a global leader in advanced low-voltage battery solutions and home of VARTA Automotive, is partnering with European Schoolnet to promote Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education. This collaboration reinforces Clarios' commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) across the EMEA region, making Clarios an industry partner in the Scientix STEM Alliance. This program by European Schoolnet links industry with teachers and education stakeholders, facilitating industry support for the teaching of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) subjects in schools throughout Europe.

The partnership allows Clarios to promote sustainable practices and innovation in STEM fields, aligning with its own commitment to environmental leadership and sustainability. Clarios will also contribute to the creation of new professional development opportunities for teachers as well as educational and career learning resources enriched with industry examples. In addition, the partnership allows Clarios to develop and share job profiles that showcase STEM careers within Clarios and introduce students to the exciting opportunities in the automotive battery industry.

"Through European Schoolnet's extensive network, Clarios has the opportunity to reach a large number of educators across Europe, amplifying our impact and ensuring that our efforts in supporting STEM education are far-reaching and effective," said Dr. Werner Benade, President EMEA at Clarios. "Our involvement in the Scientix project allows us to contribute to the development and dissemination of innovative teaching practices, further strengthening Clarios' contribution towards STEM education."

As part of this partnership, Clarios will promote and support Scientix' key activities aimed at empowering educators and inspiring students. This includes the next STEM Discovery Campaign in the spring of 2025, with Clarios sponsoring the Circular Choice Award to highlight the importance of sustainable practices and innovation in STEM fields.

"At Clarios, we are deeply committed to supporting STEM education and fostering a culture of innovation and sustainability," added Dr. Benade. "Our partnership with European Schoolnet aligns perfectly with our CSR goals and allows us to leverage our resources and expertise to make a meaningful impact." Clarios in-house expertise in automotive battery production perfectly complements the expertise of European Schoolnet. "We already have excellent resources from the Varta Training Academy and the Young Talent Team, and many committed members of staff who are eager to contribute their knowledge and skills to this initiative." Dr. Benade concluded.

The company's commitment to setting high sustainability standards is core to both its business philosophy and operations. At Clarios, end-of-life batteries are a critical resource, not a waste. The company operates one of the world's most successful examples of a circular economy – recycling 8,000 used batteries every hour of every day across its network. Across our global operations, 76% of the lead and 54% of the plastic used within our batteries is from recycled or remanufactured content. At Clarios locations, sustainability took center stage throughout November 2024, with a series of initiatives to reinforce the company's commitment. The company EMEA-wide activities for all employees encouraged people in different locations to take action and share their knowledge with others. The key message of the campaign emphasized that even small changes in everyday life can make a big difference.

About Clarios Clarios is the global leader in advanced, low-voltage battery technologies for mobility. Our batteries and smart solutions power nearly every type of vehicle and are found in 1 of 3 cars on the road today. With around 18,000 employees in over 100 countries, we bring deep expertise to our Aftermarket and OEM partners, and reliability, safety and comfort to everyday lives. We answer to the planet with a rigorous sustainability focus – advancing best-inclass sustainability practices and advocating for them across our industry. We work to ensure 100% of our products sold are recyclable, and we recycle 8,000 batteries an hour in our network. Clarios is a Brookfield portfolio company.

