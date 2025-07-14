COUNTDOWN TO THE GAMES OF THE FUTURE 2026 ASTANA BEGINS: DATES, DISCIPLINES AND MORE REVEALED

World's biggest phygital sports tournament set to be held in Kazakhstan capital from 18 July to 1 August 2026.

The tournament is expected to welcome around 1,500 athletes, with events in 13 phygital disciplines hosted across the city.

Athletes and clubs will compete for share of $10 million prize fund.

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Phygital International, promoter and rights holder of the Games of the Future (GOTF), has officially confirmed Astana as the host city for the 2026 edition, taking place from 18July to 1 August 2026.

The announcement was made during an official meeting with Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov of the Republic of Kazakhstan, followed by a press conference led by the event's key representatives including Serik Zharasbayev, Vice Minister of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan; Nis Hatt, CEO of Phygital International; and Alibek Khassenov, President of Kazsportinvest JSC.

Renowned as the ultimate fusion of physical athleticism and digital gaming, the Games of the Future 2026 will transform Astana into a hub of elite competition and cutting-edge innovation. The 2026 edition will feature 13 disciplines, including fan-favorites like Phygital Football, Phygital Basketball, Phygital Dancing, and Phygital Shooter, while also showcasing the phygital versions for Hockey, Fighting (MMA and Boxing) and more. In each discipline, athletes first compete in a digital version of the sport to later switch to its physical counterpart; final results are determined by the combined performance across both stages.

A $10 million prize fund is set to raise the stakes at GOTF 2026, drawing global attention and attracting top-tier talent. With around 1,500 participants expected to compete across multiple venues in Astana, the tournament marks a major milestone for the growing phygital movement. To further amplify its impact and highlight Kazakhstan's leadership in sport-tech and digital innovation, the city will host the Games of the Future City, a celebration of innovation featuring fan zones, interactive exhibitions, and community-driven tech activations.

"The phygital format creates exciting new opportunities to engage talented youth in sports, aligning with the evolving expectations of the modern sports community. These innovative competition formats are shaping a dynamic and relevant agenda at the intersection of sports and technology" emphasized Serik Zharasbayev, Vice Minister of Tourism of Kazakhstan.

"Astana is a city that embodies the spirit of the future. With its world-class infrastructure, proven track record in hosting global events, and deep investment in youth and technology, Astana is the perfect stage to help shape the future of phygital sport on the global stage," commented Nis Hatt, CEO of Phygital International.

Kazakhstan was selected as the host for 2026 by the Phygital International Expert Committee following a competitive international bidding process in late 2024. Kazsportinvest JSC - whose track record includes the Asian Winter Games 2011, 2017 Winter Universiade, and World Nomad Games. Astana 2024 - has been appointed to organize and deliver the event, bringing deep expertise in producing high-profile sporting competitions.

"This tournament has tremendous international potential and stands as a flagship event in the emerging world of phygital sports. Technology is rapidly reshaping the future of sport, and the Games of the Future represents a unique opportunity for us to contribute meaningfully to its evolution and help generate global excitement around this exciting new frontier of competition," said Alibek Khassenov, President of Kazsportinvest JSC.

While the Games of the Future 2026 in Astana are still a year away, anticipation continues to build as Abu Dhabi prepares to host the 2025 edition from December 18 to 23. Following the successful debut of the tournament in 2024, Abu Dhabi is ready to deliver another unparalleled global showcase of phygital sports. The event will blend the best of phygital sports and technological innovation, bringing together thousands of athletes and fans from the global phygital community, paving the way for Astana to carry the momentum forward in 2026.

About Phygital International (PI):

Phygital International is the promoter of phygital sports globally and is focused on innovating and redefining sports. It is the custodian and rights holder of the Games of the Future and oversees the bidding process for each host city.

For further information please visit: https://Phygitalinternational.com

About the Games of the Future (GOFT):

The Games of the Future is an annual international event that fuses the worlds of physical and digital and is the pinnacle of phygital sport. The tournament brings together the next generation of phygital sporting heroes from all over the world to compete in a diverse range of phygital disciplines and challenges. The Games of the Future 2025 will be held in Abu Dhabi while the Games of the Future 2026, will be held in Astana.

For more information please visit: https://gofuture.games/

About the World Phygital Community (WPC):

The World Phygital Community (WPC) is a non-profit, international organization that aims to promote phygital sport worldwide by uniting physical and digital members globally. It is responsible for providing guardianship of the rules and regulations of phygital sport and hosting the qualifying rankings tournament for the Games of the Future: https://worldphygital.org/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2730390/GoF_Basketball.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2730391/GOF_Astana_2025.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2529536/5323689/Phygital_International_Logo.jpg

