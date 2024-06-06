DISFRUTAR, BARCELONA, IS NAMED NO.1 IN THE LIST OF THE WORLD'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS 2024

LAS VEGAS, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The world of gastronomy came together in Las Vegas in the United States this evening to celebrate and recognise The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2024, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, with Barcelona's Disfrutar, run by the skilled chef trio of Oriol Castro, Eduard Xatruch and Mateu Casañas, named The World's Best Restaurant. The awards ceremony, hosted at Wynn Las Vegas, honours the very best gastronomic talent from 26 territories across five continents.

Ranked at No.2 in 2023, Disfrutar is famed for modern techniques and beautiful ingredients, resulting in an experience that subverts traditional fine dining in a refreshing way. The tasting menu showcases a Mediterranean identity with avant-garde flavours to deliver daring contemporary food that is both thought-provoking and fun. Disfrutar is followed in the ranking by Asador Etxebarri (No.2) in Atxondo and Table by Bruno Verjus (No.3) in Paris.

William Drew, Director of Content for The World's 50 Best Restaurants, comments: "It is with great excitement that we announce the list of The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2024, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, and honour the iconoclastic Disfrutar as The World's Best Restaurant. The team has shown extraordinary dedication to its craft, amazing and delighting diners with every dish on its extensive menu."

Mitsuharu 'Micha' Tsumura, chef-owner of Maido in Lima, wins the Estrella Damm Chefs' Choice Award 2024, the only award to be voted for by his peers. Australian chef and restaurateur Neil Perry has enjoyed a career spanning more than four decades and is rewarded with the Woodford Reserve Icon Award. Paris-based Nina Métayer, whose work is inspiring a new generation of pâtissiers, is named The World's Best Pastry Chef 2024, sponsored by Sosa.

Based in Hong Kong, chef Vicky Cheng'sWing (No.20) is recognised with the Highest New Entry Award 2024, and The Chairman (No.26) – also in Hong Kong – bags the Highest Climber Award 2024, sponsored by Highstreet World. Other new entries include Mingles (No.44) in Seoul and La Colombe (No.49) in Cape Town.

The Beronia World's Best Sommelier Award is presented to Pablo Rivero, sommelier and owner of Don Julio, Buenos Aires, while Berlin'sNobelhart & Schmutzig (No.43) is announced as the winner of the Sustainable Restaurant Award.

