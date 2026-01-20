/DISREGARD RELEASE: Bridge to Life, Ltd./

We are advised by Bridge to Life, Ltd. that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, Bridge to Life™ Secures FDA De Novo Clearance for VitaSmart™ Hypothermic Oxygenated Perfusion (HOPE) System, the First Device Cleared in the U.S. for Hypothermic Oxygenated Perfusion of Donor Livers, issued 20-Jan-2026 over PR Newswire.

