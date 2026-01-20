circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

/DISREGARD RELEASE: Bridge to Life, Ltd./

20 gennaio 2026 | 13.37
LETTURA: 0 minuti

We are advised by Bridge to Life, Ltd. that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, Bridge to Life™ Secures FDA De Novo Clearance for VitaSmart™ Hypothermic Oxygenated Perfusion (HOPE) System, the First Device Cleared in the U.S. for Hypothermic Oxygenated Perfusion of Donor Livers, issued 20-Jan-2026 over PR Newswire.

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Alimentazione Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Tempesta solare colpisce la Terra, cosa sta succedendo
Meloni chiude la missione asiatica, le videonews dal nostro inviato
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Sardegna e Sicilia per nubifragi
News to go
Cina 2025, surplus commerciale record di quasi 2 miliardi di dollari
Anguillara, carabinieri sul luogo del ritrovamento del cadavere - Video
Renzi: "State sottovalutando Vannacci" - Video
Piantedosi: "Pacchetto sicurezza in Cdm entro gennaio, poi in Parlamento" - Video
News to go
Truffe su WhatsApp, come difendersi
News to go
Putin: "Relazioni Italia-Russia lasciano molto a desiderare"
HBO Max Italia, grande evento a Roma per celebrare nuova piattaforma streaming - Video
Arezzo, esplosione e crollo di una palazzina: le immagini dei soccorsi
News to go
In pensione a 64 anni nel 2026, quando è possibile


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza