DOOGEE "AI, Explore to More": Empowering Real-World Adventure at CES 2026

05 gennaio 2026
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This January, the future of exploration arrives. DOOGEE invites tech lovers, industry partners, and global media to CES 2026 to experience how Artificial Intelligence (AI) is changing the way we explore the world with the new vision: "DOOGEE AI, Explore to More."

Rugged Smartphones: Smart Tools for the Wild

V Max Series: Beyond Max

The V Max series is perfect for long outdoor trips. It has a very powerful battery and a great HD camera. The new DOOGEE V Max LR (Laser Ranging) takes this idea to a new level. It is not just a phone, but a smart productivity tool.

Shield Series: Rugged Outside And Inside

Smart Watches and Audio Devices: Hands-Free Exploration

Join Us at CES 2026

We invite all visitors, partners, and media to join us at CES 2026 in Las Vegas. Come and see how DOOGEE uses AI to improve your outdoor life.Date: Jan. 6 – 9, 2026Location: Las Vegas,Address: LVCC - South Hall 1DOOGEE Booth No. 32123

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2854280/20260105_161752.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/doogee-ai-explore-to-more-empowering-real-world-adventure-at-ces-2026-302652532.html

in Evidenza