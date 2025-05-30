Elegoo Expands CSR Programs for Social Inclusion, Marking 10 Years of Empowering Creators

SHENZHEN, China, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elegoo, a rapidly developing brand in global smart manufacturing, has expanded its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs with the launch of ELEGOO Empowers, a new initiative promoting social inclusion, STEM education, and equal opportunity through 3D printing technology. The launch marks a key milestone as the company celebrates its 10th anniversary.

This initiative builds on and unifies Elegoo's ongoing CSR efforts under a stronger, more cohesive framework, including three key programs:

ELEGOO Gives A Hand: Harnessing 3D printing to deliver practical, reliable solutions for people and animals in need, while inspiring creativity and joy among users worldwide. From prosthetics to harnesses and assistive devices, Elegoo develops these in collaboration with partners like 3D Pets. More heartwarming projects are on the way.

ELEGOO With Her: Encouraging more women to develop their 3D printing skills through hands-on workshops and a supportive community. As the first 3D printer manufacturer to take meaningful steps toward addressing the gender gap, Elegoo is creating a more inclusive space where women can learn, connect, and build projects that expand the possibilities of 3D printing and create real-world impact. Projects by current participants will be showcased this June.

ELEGOO In Action: Promoting STEM education by providing 3D printers, supporting learning initiatives, and offering hands-on resources to schools, libraries, and student clubs worldwide, helping young creators explore robotics, model car building, and other real-world applications. Since last year, Elegoo has partnered with over 120 schools and student teams around the world.

"With ELEGOO Empowers, we're taking that spirit beyond the desktop to help build a more inclusive and connected world," said Chris Hong, Founder and CEO of Elegoo. "Inspired by the voices of our users, we will continue on this path and warmly invite more partners to join us in making this technology more meaningful and accessible."

As 3D printing continues to evolve, Elegoo has spent the past 10 years leveraging the technology to empower users around the world. Many have shared their "ELEGOO moments" of giving back and helping others. Looking ahead, Elegoo is committed to making 3D printing more accessible and advancing its ESG efforts to create a more sustainable and inclusive future.

About Elegoo

Founded in 2015, Elegoo is a rapidly developing brand in the global smart manufacturing industry, specializing in R&D, manufacturing, and sales of consumer-grade 3D printers, laser engravers, STEM kits, and other smart technology products. Located in Shenzhen, the Silicon Valley of China, the company has sold millions of products across more than 90 countries and regions. In 2024, the company's total sales revenue surpassed 200 million USD, with more than 800 employees and nearly 30,000 square meters of office and manufacturing area. With a focus on programming and 3D printing technology, Elegoo provides unique and smart creation spaces for diverse consumers to enhance personalized experiences.

