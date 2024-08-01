Cerca nel sito
 
ENGWE Launches L20 Boost ebike: Empowering Short Trips with the "BOOST" Button

01 agosto 2024 | 13.53
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MILAN, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGWE, a leader in electric bicycles, proudly unveils the L20 Boost electrick bike, an upgraded iteration of its popular L20 model. After success with the P275, P20, and P20 Limited Edition urban commuter ebike, ENGWE returns to its fat-tire e-bike expertise with the L20 Boost. This upgraded model incorporates customer-driven enhancements for a more powerful and comfortable ride while complying with European road laws.

Introducing the ENGWEL20 Boost ebike

With the brand slogan "Explore a new way," ENGWE aims to redefine short-distance travel, making it more accessible and enjoyable for urban commuters and recreational riders alike. so the ENGWE L20 Boost fat tire ebike is crafted to elevate every journey with seamless hill-climbing capabilities and a smooth, responsive riding experience. The upgraded "Boost" function effortlessly tackles inclines up to 17.8% with the touch of a button, meeting all your daily commuting and outdoor climbing needs.

To celebrate the launch, sign up for the early bird price of $1099 (€200 off the original price of €1299) from August 1 to August 30. This promotional period is the perfect chance to experience the enhanced capabilities of the ENGWE L20 Boost firsthand.  

Key Features:

The ENGWE L20 Boost ebikepromises an unparalleled e-biking experience. Enjoy effortless riding, seamless hill climbs, and personalized comfort. JoinENGWE ebikes, explore a new way, and make every trip an adventure.

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2472636/ENGWE_L20_Boost_ebike_release.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2341757/ENGWE_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/engwe-launches-l20-boost-ebike-empowering-short-trips-with-the-boost-button-302212309.html

in Evidenza