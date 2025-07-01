circle x black
Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

FHC Shanghai 2025 Opens Global Gateway to China's Food Market

01 luglio 2025 | 11.15
SHANGHAI, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 28th edition of FHC Shanghai Global Food Trade Show will return to the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC) from November 12–14, 2025. As Asia's premier food and beverage trade platform, FHC Shanghai will be held by Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co., Ltd. which connects 3,000+ exhibitors from 100+ countries with 180,000+ professional buyers, solidifying its role as the critical gateway for global brands entering China's$1.5 trillion food market.

Spanning 200,000 SQM the exhibition will showcase 15 product sectors including Meat, Sea Food, Leisure Food & Beverage, Dairy, Sweets & Chocolate, Catering Supply Chain & Raw Material, Condiments & Oil, Coffee & Tea, Bakery & Light Meal, Food Processing & Packaging, Prefabricated Dishes & Central Kitchen, Canned Food & Raw Materials, Machinery and Equipment, Hot Pot Ingredients and Supplies, Homology of Medicine and Food, Baby Food. The 2024 event drew record participation with pavilions from 50+ countries & regions, and FHC 2025 announces its first wave of international pavilions: representing Italy, Japan, Spain, Türkiye, Germany, Austria, Australia, Britain, Armenia, Thailand, Russia, and additional nations. There was 171,828 visitors, underscoring its industry influence.

Strategic Highlights for 2025:

Buyer Engagement: Targeted outreach to importers (20.61%), distributors (22.94%), e-commerce platforms, and hospitality chains.

Global Participation: Enhanced international pavilions and Hosted Buyer Program for key markets (USA, Italy, UK, ASEAN).

Knowledge Hub: Concurrent forums on food e-commerce, sustainable catering, and retail innovation.

Competitions: Features coffee series events endorsed by World Coffee Events, culinary competitions certified by the World Association of Chefs Societies, and other specialized event categories.

We look forward to seeing you in November!

Booth Inquiry:Alex.Ni@imsinoexpo.comMedia Cooperation & Hosted Buyer Program:Lizzy.Chen@imsinoexpo.com 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fhc-shanghai-2025-opens-global-gateway-to-chinas-food-market-302495514.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
