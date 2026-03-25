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Glion and Les Roches lead global hospitality education in the 2026 QS Rankings, setting Sommet Education apart with two top-ranked brands

25 marzo 2026 | 11.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti
Les Roches global hospitality educationNo. 2 in QS rankingGlion Institute of Higher EducationNo. 3 globallySwiss Accreditation CouncilNECHEWorld Travel & Tourism Council

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sommet Education, the leading network of hospitality management and culinary arts institutions including École Ducasse, Glion, Les Roches, Indian School of Hospitality and Invictus Education announces the exceptional performance of its flagship institutions, in the 2026 QS World University Rankings by Subject for Hospitality & Leisure Management.

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Glion secures the No. 3 position globally, strengthening its reputation as a luxury boutique hospitality institution. With an Academic Reputation score of 89.9/100 and an Employer Reputation score of 93.5, Glion distinguish itself through its commitment to excellence and personalized education, cultivating graduates who embody the highest standards of luxury service and leadership.

Les Roches achieves an outstanding No. 2 worldwide ranking, underscoring its position as an innovative leader in hospitality education. With an Academic Reputation score of 91.3 and an Employer Reputation score of 94.0, the institution is recognized by academic peers and industry leaders shaping forward-thinking and entrepreneurial leaders.

Spencer Coles, Chief Executive Officer of Sommet Education, commented: "The academic and employer recognition of Glion and Les Roches reaffirm the attractiveness of our educational model in today's hospitality job market. Providing tailored industry solutions, expanding our global reach and advancing a research agenda enable us to shape the future of our industry."

Discover the schools: Glion; Les Roches, Sommet Education

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2941230/Sommet_Education_QS_Rankings.jpgLogo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1280685/5880780/Sommet_Education_Logo.jpg

 

 

CONTACT: Anouck Weiss, CHIEF COMMUNICATION OFFICER media@sommet-education.com sommet-education.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/glion-and-les-roches-lead-global-hospitality-education-in-the-2026-qs-rankings-setting-sommet-education-apart-with-two-top-ranked-brands-302724633.html

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