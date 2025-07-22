Greener Power Solutions appoints Jasper van den Driest as new CEO to lead next phase of growth

AMSTERDAM, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Greener Power Solutions ("Greener"), the European leader in the rental of large-scale mobile batteries for temporary power solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jasper van den Driest as its new Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), effective 1 September 2025. Van den Driest succeeds co-founder Dieter Castelein, who is stepping down after eight years with the company.

The leadership transition comes as Greener, with the support of leading infrastructure investor CVC DIF, enters a new phase of international growth and is looking to target a broader range of European markets on the back of strong demand, while also expanding its product and service offerings for its customers.

Van den Driest is currently CEO at Vandebron, a Dutch energy retailer serving 240,000 households with clean energy and employing 275 people. Previously he was CEO at Guidion, a B2B marketplace for telecoms and energy technicians. With a strong drive to accelerate the energy transition and a track record of entrepreneurial leadership and growth, Jasper brings over 15 years of CEO experience to Greener.

He joins the company to lead its next phase of expansion and professionalisation, building on Greener's rapid growth and solid foundation. Since the investment by CVC DIF in 2022 and under the leadership of founders Klaas Akkerman and Dieter Castelein, Greener has reported consistent annual growth. The fleet of mobile batteries has grown from 40 in 2022 to 185, reaching 250 by the end of 2025. The team has grown from 20 to 65 and is spread across a greater number of markets including the Netherlands, the UK, Spain, France and Sweden.

Greener's growth is driven by demand for cleaner, flexible and cost-effective alternatives to diesel generators. The company offers turn-key delivery, full-service support, and 24/7 monitoring, powered by its proprietary software that optimises power setups and provides real-time insights into energy use and emissions savings.

Jasper van den Driest, incoming CEO of Greener said: "I am immensely excited about getting started at Greener in September. The business is well set up to deliver high-quality power solutions across Europe with the continued support of our strong partner CVC DIF. I look forward to working with the talented team to continue delivering outstanding service to our customers and setting new standards in clean, temporary power."

Klaas Akkerman, COO and Co-Founder of Greener, added: "I am tremendously proud of what Dieter and I have achieved over the past 8 years. Together with the team, we have shifted the off-grid energy markets, meaning we are now in an excellent position to grow further and drive our mission across European markets. We are very much looking forward to the fresh insight and leadership Jasper will bring to the table when he joins us."

