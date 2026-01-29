Hexnode Marks its Move into Endpoint Security with Hexnode XDR

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexnode, the enterprise software division of Mitsogo, released Hexnode XDR, its extended detection and response platform, designed to make enterprise-grade security accessible to every IT team.

Hexnode XDR establishes the foundation for a consolidated platform where detection, investigation, and response converge.

Security Simplified for IT Admins

Hexnode XDR's clean, structured dashboard unifies endpoints, alerts and vulnerabilities into a single view, simplifying how IT teams assess and respond to threats.

Key Features Include:

Unified Security and Endpoint Management Under One Ecosystem

Hexnode XDR integrates seamlessly with Hexnode UEM, creating a single connected environment for endpoint management and security. This unified approach reduces tool sprawl and shortens response time.

Integration Highlights:

Built for What's Next

Hexnode XDR will soon expand to support macOS, Linux, and mobile devices.

Future updates include compatibility with third-party UEMs and the introduction of Hexnode Genie AI for guided troubleshooting. Additionally, the platform will introduce automated threat remediation, application vulnerability insights, and intelligent technician assignment to further accelerate containment.

About Hexnode

Hexnode, the enterprise software division of Mitsogo, is a leading provider of endpoint solutions that streamlines management and security. Hexnode UEM provides powerful, autonomous, and AI-powered endpoint management, while Hexnode XDR features proactive threat detection and response. Empowering businesses in over 130 countries, Hexnode continues to build a seamless ecosystem of connected tools.

