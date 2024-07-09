IDRIS ELBA REVEALS NEW SKY-HIGH ANTHEM AS HE COMES TOGETHER WITH GREY GOOSE ALTIUS TO CREATE THE ULTIMATE CELEBRATION MOMENT

HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --To mark the launch of GREY GOOSE Altius, the new luxury vodka inspired by the rare natural luxuries of the French Alps, Idris Elba has revealed his latest track, the sky-high summer anthem 'Pushing On.'

Elba and GREY GOOSE Altius have collaborated to create the ultimate celebration moment with friends, the limited-edition smooth-tasting luxury vodka made from Alpine spring water and winter wheat combined with the definitive soundtrack from Elba.

As well as launching new music, Idris has recorded an exclusive short film where the actor, producer and DJ shares his creative process and inspiration behind the track. This collaboration sees the vodka brand and award-winning actor and DJ join forces, united by a shared passion for craftsmanship, brought to life through the skill of music and the exquisite luxury vodka.

The epic release follows the exclusive GREY GOOSE Altius launch party in Ibiza earlier this summer, which saw Elba DJ to a star-studded array of attendees in a private villa on one of the highest peaks on the island. The track now forms the soundtrack to parties across Europe this summer, alongside GREY GOOSE Altius.

Idris Elba comments: "Vibrations, rhythm, music, melody... all of these things are an emotion for me. I have to imagine what I want the song to do, and I get inspired by things that sound like that. Everyone speaks different languages, are different ages, different generations but as soon as you play music, it's just one frequency"

GREY GOOSE Altius, the new pinnacle of luxury vodka, is crafted for toasting life's personal milestones, professional triumphs, and the simple pleasure of gathering with friends. Elevate every celebratory moment with GREY GOOSE Altius, designed to transform any occasion into an extraordinary experience.

'Pushing On' is available on Spotify now and you can experience the taste of GREY GOOSE Altius in select clubs and bars around the world.

GREY GOOSE Altius Product Details :

Available in 700ml and 1.75l bottles at the world's best bars, nightclubs, and restaurants. Currently in Europe's summer hotspots: Ibiza, Mykonos, Saint Tropez, and Porto Cervo, with London, Paris, Dubai and the USA debuting this Autumn.

ABOUT GREY GOOSE ALTIUS

GREY GOOSE Vodka introduces its newest ultra-premium innovation, GREY GOOSE Altius. Drawing inspiration from the French Alps, the latest limited edition release from the quintessential French vodka is filtered at sub-freezing temperatures to capture the rare wonder of the mountains. GREY GOOSE Altius was created with processes inspired by the extraordinary, natural effects of high-altitude crystallization that happens at glacial conditions to yield a remarkably smooth vodka using Alpine spring water and winter wheat from Picardie.

This rare expression of GREY GOOSE is distilled from the soft French winter wheat that the brand is known for, and for the first time, blended with spring water originating from some of the highest peaks in the French Alps. The alpine water in GREY GOOSE Altius begins its journey in the clouds atop Western Europe's peaks, winding through crystalline rocks to a pristine, pure alkaline aquifer. After being blended, GREY GOOSE Altius is filtered at a very low pressure of -24 degrees Celsius, resulting in a glacially smooth taste and velvety mouthfeel. On the palate, GREY GOOSE Altius is best described as complex with delicate alpine minerality, refreshing soft green apple notes and a unique earthy undertone.

About GREY GOOSE ® Vodka

GREY GOOSE is made with the highest-quality ingredients and has a 100% traceable production process, from crop to cork. Every aspect of the creation of GREY GOOSE® is focused on crafting vodka of unmatched quality. Each bottle of GREY GOOSE is distilled and bottled in France, with a recipe and process that remains unchanged since inception, using just two ingredients – single-origin Picardie wheat and spring water from our natural limestone well in Gensac-la-Pallue. A one-distillation process brings out the true essence of these ingredients. The expertise of the GREY GOOSE Cellar Master, François Thibault, ensures unparalleled smoothness and exceptional taste. The GREY GOOSE portfolio is comprised of GREY GOOSE Vodka, GREY GOOSE La Poire, GREY GOOSE L'Orange, and GREY GOOSE Le Citron Flavored Vodkas; and now GREY GOOSE ALTIUS.

The GREY GOOSE vodka brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

