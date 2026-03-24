Immuta Introduces the First Data Provisioning Platform for Managing Agentic Data Access

New platform capabilities enable enterprises to provision and govern AI agent access to enterprise data in real time — without impersonation, standing privileges, or ticket-driven delays

BOSTON, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Immuta, the Data Provisioning Company, today introduced the first data provisioning platform for managing agentic data access. The launch includes new Agentic Data Access capabilities that enable enterprises to provision and govern AI agent access to enterprise data in real time. With Agentic Data Access, Immuta treats AI agents as first-class identities — with their own attributes, intent, temporary access, and audit trail — so they can act on behalf of users without authenticating as them, standing privileges, or ticket-driven delays.

The launch addresses a major shift in enterprise AI: agents are becoming a primary interface for interacting with enterprise data, and they need to be governed not as shadow users or generic service accounts, but as first-class actors in the data ecosystem.

AI agents are a new class of data consumer. They operate 24/7, generate queries dynamically, move across systems continuously, and expect access decisions in seconds, not days. As organizations move from AI experimentation to enterprise deployment, they need to prepare for a future where non-human identities may outnumber human users requesting access to data.

Most data provisioning models were never built for that world. Traditional approaches rely on static roles, manual approvals, and ticket-driven workflows — often routed through systems such as ServiceNow or Jira — that were designed for infrequent and predictable requests from people. In many early AI deployments, the default approach has been to let the agent log in as the user asking the question. That may be enough for a pilot. It does not work at enterprise scale.

At enterprise scale, that model breaks down quickly. It drives account sprawl because every potential AI user must be provisioned across every system an agent might touch. It increases exposure risk because teams grant broader, longer-lasting permissions to prevent agents from failing mid-task. It leads to rights inflation, especially when agents inherit the privileges of powerful users whose access far exceeds what the task requires. And it creates a muddy audit trail, because logs may show a human executed a query when the action was actually performed by an agent. In practice, it creates human-limited AI: agents stall when they hit semantic or permission walls, and the business gets less value from the systems it is trying to scale.

Immuta's Agentic Data Access capabilities are designed to solve that problem at the authorization layer. When an agent needs data, Immuta evaluates the request against centrally defined policies based on who the agent is acting for, what data is being requested, and why it is needed. Immuta then provisions temporary access directly in the underlying data platform — such as Snowflake, Databricks, and BigQuery — granting only the access required for that task and automatically removing it when the task is complete.

How Immuta's Agentic Data Access Works

Immuta's Agentic Data Access capabilities extend its policy-driven data provisioning model to AI agents, enabling enterprises to govern non-human identities with the same precision as human users — and with the speed agent-driven workflows demand.

This gives enterprises a fundamentally different model for the age of agents. Instead of collapsing the agent and the user into one identity, Immuta gives them separate identities that work together. The agent acts on behalf of the user, not as the user. That reduces account sprawl, eliminates standing privileges, and creates clear accountability for when a person accessed data, when an agent acted independently, and when an agent acted on behalf of a user.

"AI agents are not just another application endpoint — they are a new identity type in the enterprise," said Matthew Carroll, CEO of Immuta. "They are always on, they move at machine speed, and they need access in the moment. If companies keep trying to provision them through workflows built for humans, they will either bottleneck AI or overexpose sensitive data. Agentic Data Access gives them a way to move fast without giving up governance."

The Next Era of Data Provisioning

This announcement marks the next phase in Immuta's evolution — from separating policy from platform, to automating data provisioning, to now governing agent-driven access at machine speed. Because Immuta externalizes policy and enforces it directly within cloud data platforms, extending that model to AI agents is a natural evolution of the platform, not a reinvention.

What's Next: From Access to Understanding

Immuta's Agentic Data Access capabilities are the foundation for a broader shift in how data is discovered, accessed, and used. Granting the right access at the right moment is only the beginning. The next step is helping agents understand what data a user is allowed to use, how that data is defined, and how to safely request more access when needed.

Looking ahead, Immuta is extending this model in two key areas:

Together, these capabilities move beyond access control to access orchestration, enabling agents to safely discover, request, and use data in a fully governed, fully auditable way at machine speed.

"We are moving into a world where more data access requests will come from agents than from people," said Steve Touw, CTO of Immuta. "That changes the fundamentals of provisioning. The organizations that win will be the ones that can grant the right access for the right task at the right time, while preserving governance, accountability, and control. That is the future Immuta is building for."

As AI agents become embedded across analytics, operations, and decision-making workflows, enterprises will need a new provisioning model built for both human and non-human identities. With Agentic Data Access, Immuta is delivering the foundation for that next era — and the roadmap for what comes after.

For more information on Immuta's vision for Agentic Data Access, visit immuta.com/agentic-data-access or read our latest blog.

About ImmutaSince 2015, Immuta has helped Fortune 500 companies and government agencies put data to work faster and more safely than ever before. As organizations face exploding demand for data access provisioning from both human and AI systems, Immuta's platform automates data provisioning and governance across complex data ecosystems. By eliminating manual processes that create access delays, Immuta helps enterprises provision secure access at unprecedented speed while maintaining continuous compliance. The company's intelligent solutions streamline collaboration between data consumers, stewards, and governors, enabling organizations to scale data use without scaling risk. For more information, visit immuta.com.

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