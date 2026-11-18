Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre at IIT Madras, India's No. 1-ranked engineering institute, aims to create the world's largest set of whole-human-brain 3D maps at cellular resolution, advancing research into brain structure, development and disease

CHENNAI, India, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hon'ble Indian Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi launched a path breaking brain research at India's No. 1-ranked engineering institute, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras).

Mr. Narendra Modi on 11th October 2026 launched IIT Madras Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre's (SGBC) scientific mission to create 3D atlases of 100+ human brains at cellular resolution, spanning the human lifespan from foetal stage to old age, and including brain-related diseases.

The mission aims to create the world's largest collection of whole-human-brain 3D maps at cellular resolution, advancing research into brain structure, development, and disease.

The mission uses SGBC's advanced imaging, computing and data visualisation technologies to transform whole post-mortem human brains into detailed digital maps. These resources will be publicly accessible, enabling researchers and medical professionals worldwide to explore human brain structure in unprecedented detail.

Mr. Kris Gopalakrishnan, IIT Madras Distinguished Alumnus, Infosys Co-founder and a major donor, said, "The Prime Minister's visit would inspire scientists and encourage philanthropists to support and scale up world-class research in India."

Prof. Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam, Head of SGBC, IIT Madras, said, "The initiative brings together brain science, engineering, medicine and technology, with the potential to shape neuroscience and neuromedicine for decades."

At the launch, the Hon'ble Prime Minister also released C-STROKE, the world's first 3D atlas of an ischemic stroke-affected human brain. Supported by IIT Madras Distinguished Alumnus Mr. Prem Watsa, Chairman of Fairfax Financial, the atlas connects clinical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scans with microscopic examination of brain tissue.

Featuring over 1000 annotated brain sections, C-STROKE maps cellular indicators of neuronal health, neuroinflammation, blood-brain barrier disruption, oxygen deprivation and axonal injury. Its open-access visualisation and analytical tools will help researchers investigate stroke pathology and identify potential therapeutic targets.

The Centre has already released atlases of second trimester fetal brain development 'DHARANI' (2025), and brain stem of fetus, child, adult 'ANCHOR' (2026).

The broader mission brings together more than 200 researchers, engineers and technicians at SGBC, over 10 Indian medical institutions, and over 30 leading researchers from over 10 countries. The Centre is currently supported by over 20 industries and philanthropies.

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