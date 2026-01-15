Infinium Launches Infinium Edge™ Platform for High-Density AI Data Center Immersion Cooling

Custom-engineered dielectric immersion fluids designed to enable higher compute density while reducing water and power consumption in AI and HPC data centers

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinium today announced the launch of Infinium Edge™, an advanced data center infrastructure platform designed to enable high-density artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads through immersion cooling. As power densities of GPUs, CPUs and supporting components continue to rise, cooling has emerged as one of the primary constraints to data center performance, efficiency, siting and scale.

Infinium Edge Immersion Fluids™, a new class of custom-engineered dielectric fluids specially made for AI and HPC data centers, are designed to remove heat directly at the source of computation, enabling sustained high-efficiency thermal performance. These capabilities allow operators to deploy next-generation AI hardware at significantly higher densities with improved reliability and reduced infrastructure complexity.

Conventional air-cooled data centers typically support rack power densities of approximately 10–20 kW, while advanced direct-to-chip liquid cooling systems can reach 40–80 kW per rack, often with increased mechanical complexity and reliance on chilled-water infrastructure. By contrast, immersion cooling systems, where IT equipment is submerged in a dielectric fluid, support substantially higher power densities, making these immersion fluids increasingly critical for next-generation AI data center design.

As AI workloads continue to push beyond the limits of air and direct-to-chip cooling, immersion-based approaches are being evaluated as a practical path to higher density and improved thermal efficiency. Edge Immersion Fluids™ are a core component of the Infinium Edge platform, which integrates advanced chemistry, industrial process engineering and scalable manufacturing to support immersion-cooled data center deployments at scale.

"Cooling has become one of the defining constraints on deploying state-of-the-art AI compute systems," said Robert Schuetzle, CEO of Infinium. "Infinium Edge leverages our expertise in advanced chemistry and industrial-scale manufacturing to deliver an immersion cooling platform that advances next-generation AI infrastructure. This enables faster computing and more sustainable operations, while at the same time reducing the power and water consumption of conventional data center cooling technologies."

Unlike some commodity dielectric liquids, Infinium Edge's fluids are cleaner, synthetic products that do not contain the residual contaminants found in petroleum-derived immersion fluids that may limit reliability and long-term performance in immersion-cooled systems. Edge Immersion Fluids are designed to operate continuously while maintaining predictable performance under the sustained high-temperature thermal loads common in AI and HPC environments.

To learn more about Infinium Edge™ and its immersion cooling platform for AI data centers, visit www.Infinium.ai.

About Infinium

Infinium is a technology company applying advanced chemistry, process engineering, and industrial-scale manufacturing to transform how the world powers, moves, and computes. Through its Infinium Energy™ and Infinium Edge™ platforms, the company delivers scalable solutions spanning ultra-low carbon eFuels and advanced thermal infrastructure for AI and data centers. Infinium is headquartered in the United States. Learn more at www.infiniumco.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2862207/InfiniumEdge_ColorBlack_Horizonal_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/infinium-launches-infinium-edge-platform-for-high-density-ai-data-center-immersion-cooling-302661891.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.