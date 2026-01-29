circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Innovative Molecules Announces Completion of Phase 1 Program and Advancement to Phase 2 for Oral Adibelivir

29 gennaio 2026 | 13.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

MUNICH, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Molecules GmbH, a German clinical stage biotech company focused on development of novel agents in the field of herpes-mediated diseases, today announced the successful completion of its Phase 1 clinical development program and the transition into Phase 2 for its oral selective helicase primase HSV inhibitor adibelivir (IM-250).

 

 

The Phase 1 clinical development program included the following clinical trials:

Across these studies, oral adibelivir demonstrated a clinical profile that supports advancement into the Phase 2a, efficacy-focused part of the IM-202 trial.

CEO, Innovative Molecules, Florian Vogel said: "With the successful completion of our Phase 1 program, we have achieved a critical development milestone for adibelivir. This validates our clinical strategy and forms a strong foundation for transition into the next stage of clinical development."

About Innovative Molecules

Innovative Molecules GmbH is a biotechnology company based in Munich, Germany, focused on developing transformative therapies for herpes infections. Its pipeline is dedicated to advancing novel antivirals that address severe and underserved patient populations. Current lead program is the development of adibelivir (IM-250), a novel selective helicase primase inhibitor for the treatment of Herpes simplex (HSV) mediated diseases.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2711617/Innovative_Molecules_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/innovative-molecules-announces-completion-of-phase-1-program-and-advancement-to-phase-2-for-oral-adibelivir-302673920.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Bridgerton, al via la quarta stagione: la video intervista al cast
News to go
Ecco i 'giorni della merla', i più freddi dell'anno
Dogane Ue, Freni: "Roma candidatura forte per Euca"
Dogane Ue, Gualtieri: "Roma fortissima nel merito"
News to go
Franco svizzero vola ai massimi da oltre 10 anni
News to go
Stretta sui tatuaggi, arriva il consenso informato
News to go
Pensionati, le prime scadenze in arrivo nel 2026
Violenza sulle donne, Schlein: "Testo Bongiorno irricevibile, ho sentito Meloni e gliel’ho detto"
News to go
Maltempo in Sicilia, si contano i danni
Mercosur, Paganini (ICE Bruxelles): "Da farmaceutica ad automotive e IGP, tutte le opportunità per l'Italia" - Video
News to go
Migranti, nel 2025 almeno 1.314 sono morti nel Mediterraneo centrale
News to go
Giornata della Memoria, ecco perché si celebra il 27 gennaio


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza