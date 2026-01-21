circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

IPDA, Gazprom-Media Holding ink MoU to deepen bilateral ties

21 gennaio 2026 | 16.30
LETTURA: 1 minuti

CHENGDU, China, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Publicity Development Alliance (IPDA) officially signed a memorandum of understanding with Russian media giant Gazprom-Media Holding in St. Petersburg, Russia, on January 20, marking a new chapter in China-Russia cultural, media and cross-sector collaboration.

This strategic agreement aims to deepen integration between the two countries in fields including media communication, cultural and tourism exchanges, business visits, and international events.

Li Yu, executive vice-chairperson and secretary-general of the IPDA, emphasized that the partnership goes beyond mere resource sharing, calling it a "strategic synergy of shared vision". She expressed confidence that by continuously enriching cooperation content, expanding its scope and setting new benchmarks, the two sides will jointly write a new chapter of shared growth and prosperity in cultural tourism and beyond for China and Russia.

"This agreement serves as a future-oriented roadmap to build a brand-new media and cultural exchange platform between Russia and China, carrying long-term strategic importance for bilateral people-to-people ties," said Alexander Zharov, general director of Gazprom-Media Holding.

He added that the two sides will pool creative and technological resources to jointly develop projects that can not only enhance mutual understanding between the peoples of the two countries but also set new standards for the communications and tourism industries.

According to the MoU, the cooperation will span multiple key areas, including the development of cultural and tourism projects that highlight the uniqueness of various regions in Russia and China, deepening bilateral cross-border study tour programs, organizing business visits and exchange activities, as well as co-creating intellectual property-based collaborative products.

Future plans also include organizing large-scale exhibitions, international forums, cultural festivals, and related trade cooperation initiatives.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2866485/image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ipda-gazprom-media-holding-ink-mou-to-deepen-bilateral-ties-302666890.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Turismo Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Roma, turismo da record nel 2025: quasi 23 milioni di arrivi
Anguillara, trovati morti i genitori di Claudio Carlomagno: la videonews del nostro inviato
News to go
Ddl violenza su donne, Bongiorno presenta riformulazione del testo
News to go
Bonus 2026, quali sono e chi può beneficiarne
News to go
Sigarette, 5 euro in più per ogni pacchetto: al via raccolta firme
News to go
Bonus bollette 2026: sale la soglia Isee
News to go
Agroalimentare, nel 2025 export verso record di 73 miliardi
Funerali di Aba, lungo applauso e palloncini bianchi: in migliaia per l'ultimo saluto
Maltempo in Sicilia, danni ciclone Harry nel Messinese - Videonews dalla nostra inviata
News to go
Bonus mobili 2026, detrazioni e agevolazioni
News to go
Milano-Cortina, scatta il maxi piano sicurezza
Giammetti: “Valentino era molto religioso, preghiera commovente” - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza