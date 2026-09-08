JOHNNIE WALKER DROPS LIMITED EDITION SABRINA CARPENTER BLACK LABEL BOTTLE DESIGN

Latest chapter in Johnnie Walker x Sabrina Carpenter collaboration celebrates bold creativity through collectible new bottle inspired by the confident, unapologetic vibe of Sabrina's album, Man's Best Friend

LONDON, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnnie Walker, the world's No. 1 Scotch whisky [1] , unveils a new limited edition Johnnie Walker Black Label bottle design created as part of the brand's ongoing collaboration with GRAMMY® Award-winning global superstar Sabrina Carpenter.

Featuring details inspired by her new album, Man's Best Friend, from a bespoke Sabrina blue colourway to playful dog paw motifs, the design blends the timeless character of Johnnie Walker Black Label with Sabrina's signature style. The bottle marks the latest chapter in Johnnie Walker and Sabrina Carpenter's multi-year partnership, which brings together two cultural icons connected by a shared belief in progress.

Sabrina Carpenter said: "I adore creating little surprises for my fans, and this felt like such a cool way to bring the world of Man's Best Friend to life. I love telling stories beyond music, so getting to put my own spin on something as iconic as the Johnnie Walker Black Label bottle was such a fun challenge. I can't wait for everyone to see all the little details."

The partnership, announced last August, burst into life with a global campaign celebrating the launch of Man's Best Friend later that year. Debuting alongside the final leg of Sabrina's Short n' Sweet Tour, the campaign introduced fans of legal drinking age to Sabrina's signature Johnnie Walker serve, the Go Go Highball.

The collectible bottle extends the story of the collaboration, giving fans another way to celebrate while reinforcing the Johnnie Walker connection to music as a platform for creativity, culture and progress.

The limited-edition Johnnie Walker Black Label Sabrina Carpenter bottle will be available in both 70cl and 75cl formats (40% ABV), with a recommended retail price in line with Johnnie Walker Black Label. It is available in Great Britain now before rolling out across additional markets including Mexico, India, selected markets across Europe and Asia Pacific.

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For more information contact: johnniewalker@smarts.agency

¹ IWSR 2024.

ABOUT JOHNNIE WALKER: Johnnie Walker is the world's number one Scotch Whisky brand* (IWSR 2024), enjoyed by people in over 160 countries. Since the time of its founder, John Walker, those who craft its whiskies have pursued flavor and quality above all else. Today's range of award-winning whiskies includes Johnnie Walker Red Label, Black Label, Gold Label Reserve, and Blue Label. Together, Johnnie Walker whiskies sell over 22 million cases annually (IWSR, 2024). It is the number one best-selling Scotch Whisky (IWSR, 2024) and number one trending Scotch whisky brand (Drinks International, 2025).*According to IWSR Global Database 2025 volume for 2024

ABOUT DIAGEO: Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness. Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in nearly 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO). For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

ABOUT SABRINA CARPENTER:Two-time GRAMMY® award winning global superstar, Sabrina Carpenter, has enchanted an audience of millions as a singer, songwriter, actress, and style icon. With her music, she has delivered one anthem after another on stage and in the studio, earning multiple gold and multi- platinum certifications, and performing to sold-out crowds worldwide. On-screen, she has generated mega-fandom through starring roles on television and film. She is signed to Island Records, where she debuted her acclaimed Gold-certified fifth studio album, "emails i can't send", which appeared on many "Best Of 2022" lists, including Rolling Stone and Billboard. The album features her hit single "Feather," which went #1 at Top 40 Radio, earning Sabrina her first #1.

Her sold-out "emails i can't send" tour took her to North America, Europe, Asia and Brazil, and she recently served as direct support for Taylor Swift in Latin America, Australia, and Singapore on the Eras Tour. In April, Sabrina made her Coachella debut and was one of the most talked-about artists of the festival. Ahead of her Coachella debut, she released her single "Espresso," which quickly climbed the charts. Upon release, Pitchfork declared "Espresso" as "in pole position to be this year's song of the summer," and The New York Times heralded the single as the song ready to "propel her to the next level". Since its release, "Espresso" has gone on to reach #1 on the UK & Australian singles charts, Top 5 in the US, and #1 on Spotify globally, where it reached over 200M streams within its first month.

Her second single, "Please Please Please," was released in June and shot straight up to the top of the charts. The single hit #1 on Spotify's Global and US charts, #1 on Apple Music, and debuted at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 before claiming the #1 spot a week later and went #1 at US Pop Radio. Sabrina made her Saturday Night Live debut in May on the season finale, where she performed "Espresso" and "Feather/Nonsense."

In August, she released her highly anticipated sixth studio album, Short n' Sweet. The album was instantly met with an outpouring of critical acclaim from the likes of the New York Times, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, Variety, and many more. The album debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, making it the 3rd biggest first week debut in the US in 2024, and became only the second album that year to spend its first three weeks atop the list. "Short n' Sweet" also topped the charts around the world, reaching #1 in the UK, Canada, Australia, Spain, and France. The album earned Sabrina an impressive six GRAMMY® nominations as a first-time nominee. "Short n' Sweet" took home the GRAMMY® Award for Best Pop Vocal Album and Sabrina also won the "Best Pop Solo Performance" GRAMMY® Award for the album's lead single "Espresso." She made her debut at the 67th GRAMMY® Awards with a captivating performance of "Espresso/Please Please Please." Last Fall, Sabrina wrapped the 33 date North American leg of her monumental sold-out Short n' Sweet Tour and recently wrapped the sold-out European leg. Later this year, Sabrina will return for a second North America leg that includes six shows at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and five shows at Madison Square Garden in New York.

[1] Source: IWSR 2024.

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