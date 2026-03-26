Keymed Biosciences Announces 2025 Annual Results and Business Updates

BEIJING, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keymed Biosciences (HKEX: 02162) announced its 2025 annual results.

Total revenue in 2025 was approximately RMB 720 million, a 67% year-on-year increase. This included around RMB 310 million from sales of the core product Kangyueda® and approximately RMB 410 million from collaboration income. The company maintained steady R&D investment, with R&D expenses of approximately RMB 720 million. As of December 31, 2025, cash reserves stood at approximately RMB 1.96 billion.

As of the date of this announcement, the new drug applications of Kangyueda® for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) in adults, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) and seasonal allergic rhinitis (SAR) have been approved by the NMPA. Since January 2026, all launched indications have been included in the National Reimbursement Drug List of China, significantly enhancing affordability and accessibility for Chinese patients. During the Reporting Period, revenue for sales of Kangyueda® amounted to approximately RMB315 million.

The company has established a diverse set of technology platforms, including Antibodies Discovery Platform, ADC Platform, TCE Bispecific Antibodies Platform, Oligonucleotide Platform, Small Molecule Platform and Blood-Brain Barrier-Penetrating Antibody Delivery Platform. Leveraging synergistic platform innovation capabilities, the company continues to generate high-quality innovative medicines to patients around the world.

More information: https://en.keymedbio.com/en/index.html

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