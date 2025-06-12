circle x black
Giovedì 12 Giugno 2025
Aggiornato: 16:41
Comunicato stampa

Leaders in Rare Earth Magnet Solutions Announce Mid-2026 Target for DFARS 2027 Compliance

12 giugno 2025 | 16.06
LETTURA: 1 minuti

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dexter Magnetic Technologies (DMT), Electron Energy Corporation (EEC), and Magnetic Component Engineering (MCE) a unified group of leading companies for magnetic solutions, announce a joint effort to achieve DFARS 252.225-7052 compliance for Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) and Samarium-Cobalt (SmCo) magnets by mid-2026. DMT, EEC, and MCE are actively working with compliant global suppliers to source rare earth materials. The three companies have identified and are in negotiations to work with suppliers outside of China to provide these essential materials. 

As leading companies of permanent magnet solutions for a combined 177 years, the three companies serve vertical markets including the defense, aerospace, semiconductor, and medical industries. The companies are taking proactive steps to ensure that its portfolio of NdFeB and SmCo magnets meet DFARS sourcing requirements in advance of the January 1, 2027 deadline.

The companies are also pursuing strategies to increase output of finished industrial magnets to customers. As the only domestic producer of Samarium-Cobalt magnets in North America, the organizations recognize their critical role in meeting the ongoing demands of essential industries for solutions of impeccable quality and flawless performance.

"Ensuring compliance isn't just a legal obligation, it's an iron-clad commitment to national security and the integrity of our defense partnerships," said Joe Stupfel, CEO of the three organizations. "Our joint team is collectively working to be in complete alignment with the latest DFARS requirements, well before the deadline," he said.

About the CompaniesDexter Magnetic Technologies, Magnetic Component Engineering, and Electron Energy Corporation are global leaders in high-performance magnetic solutions, including providing of cutting-edge materials, precision-engineered components, and the manufacture of advanced magnetic assemblies to industries where performance matters most. The companies are committed to driving innovation, delivering superior quality, and solving their customers' toughest challenges.

For more information, contact:

Gustavo OlanoSenior Director of MarketingDexter Magnetic Technologies(978) 201-6910golano@dextermag.com 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/leaders-in-rare-earth-magnet-solutions-announce-mid-2026-target-for-dfars-2027-compliance-302479534.html

