Lexar Enters Its Next Era: Celebrating 30 Years of Innovation with a New AI Storage Vision and a Global Partnership with the Argentina National Football Team

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Lexar celebrates its 30th anniversary, the brand reflects on three decades of innovation, engineering excellence, and trusted performance. Since 1996, Lexar has evolved from a pioneer in memory card standards into a global brand shaping the workflows of creators, gamers, professionals, and next-generation smart devices.

Building on this foundation, Lexar enters 2026 with a clear focus: continuing to meet evolving user needs while preparing for a future shaped by AI-enabled workflows, mobility, and real-time data.

Value Leadership—30 Years of Innovation, Reliability, and User-Centric Product Design

For 30 years, Lexar has built its reputation on three core values—Professionalism, Innovation, and Service—delivering storage solutions that evolve with the needs of photographers, filmmakers, gamers, and mobile creators.

Professionalism: Since setting the industry's CF card read speed standard in 1996, Lexar has continued pushing boundaries in memory card technology. The Lexar Professional DIAMOND CFexpress 4.0 Type B Card extends this leadership with sustained performance for high-end cinema, ultra-high- bitrate capture, and next-generation 8K workflows.

Innovation: Product and technology breakthroughs have defined Lexar's journey from the start—consistently pushing industry boundaries from the world's first professional workflow solution to the industry's first all-metal SD card, the Lexar ARMOR GOLD SDXC UHS-II Card and the world's first 1TB microSD Express card, the Lexar PLAY PRO microSDXC Express Card.

Service: Lexar understands that storage is more than hardware—it is a complete, trusted solution. With tools like the Lexar App and end-to-end support, Lexar helps consumers protect, manage, and preserve the work and memories that matter most.

Product Leadership—Flagship Storage Solutions at CES 2026

These pillars of Lexar's value leadership are reflected in the flagship products showcased at CES 2026—solutions refined through ongoing user insight and evolving user scenarios, and built on Lexar's long-standing engineering expertise.

Featured products include:

Together, these solutions reinforce Lexar's leadership in delivering highly reliable, high-performance storage across diverse workflows—from action content capture to high-speed gaming to everyday mobile creation.

Technology Leadership—Introducing Lexar's AI Storage Core

As AI accelerates from cloud to edge, next-generation devices—from AI PCs and gaming systems to imaging tools, autonomous equipment, and robotics—are placing unprecedented demands on storage. These workloads require higher sustained performance, stronger reliability for mission-critical operation, and greater flexibility for mobile and distributed AI workflows.

To address this shift, Lexar introduces the AI Storage Core—a new storage foundation built on three pillars: performance, reliability, and flexibility—marking the beginning of the consumer-level AI storage era.

Guided by this framework, Lexar will introduce three AI-grade storage products:

These early product directions represent the pioneering phase of the AI Storage Core. Lexar will continue expanding this platform across AI gaming, AI imaging, intelligent robotics, and next-generation automotive systems.

Brand Leadership—A Global Partnership Built on Shared Values

This forward-looking vision also extends to Lexar's global partnership with the Argentina National Football Team, serving as the team's global storage partner. A partnership grounded in shared values of leadership, professionalism, and global impact. The team's champion legacy aligns with Lexar's three decades of pushing industry boundaries and delivering trusted, high-performance storage solutions.

To celebrate the partnership, Lexar will introduce Argentina National Football Team co-branded editions of the Lexar Air Portable SSD and Lexar SL500 Portable SSD in the first half of 2026—products created to help fans, creators, and professionals capture and preserve the moments that matter. The two brands both inspire global audiences: one through football's ability to unite people across cultures, the other through technolohat empowers creators, gamers, and professionals worldwide.

About Lexar

Founded in California in 1996, Lexar has spent 30 years advancing reliable, high-performance memory solutions and now operates more than 100,000 sales channels across six continents, serving over 100 million users in more than 70 countries. Its award-winning portfolio—from memory cards and SSDs to DRAM and mobile storage—continues to empower creators, professionals, and everyday users worldwide.

