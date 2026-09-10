Makera Showcases Desktop CNC Innovation at IFA 2026, Celebrating Multiple Best of IFA Media Honors

BERLIN, Sep. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Makera, a leading desktop CNC brand dedicated to making advanced manufacturing accessible to everyone, showcases its latest innovations at IFA 2026 in Berlin. Visitors are invited to experience Makera's complete desktop CNC ecosystem at Hall 17, Booth 215, featuring the award-winning Makera Z1, Z1 Pro, as well as the Carvera and Carvera Air.

As one of the world's leading technology shows, IFA brings together global innovators to present the future of technology. At this year's event, Makera demonstrates how modern CNC technology can empower creators, designers, educators, and small businesses to transform ideas into reality with professional-grade manufacturing capabilities in a compact desktop format.

Introducing Makera Z1 & Z1 Pro: Advanced CNC Machining Made Accessible

At the center of Makera's showcase will be the Z1 series, the brand's latest generation of desktop CNC machines designed to lower the barrier to precision manufacturing. Built to bring powerful CNC capabilities into more accessible and creative environments, the Z1 series enables creators, makers, and educators to turn ideas into physical products with greater ease.

The Makera Z1 combines high-performance machining capabilities with an intuitive user experience, featuring up to 0.02 mm machining precision, a rigid one-piece die-cast frame, auto-probing, auto-leveling, and support for more than 500 materials. With the newly developed Makera Studio software, users can create projects and generate toolpaths through a streamlined workflow, making CNC machining easier for beginners while maintaining the precision demanded by experienced makers.

The Makera Z1 Pro further upgrades the platform with enhanced motion control technology, including closed-loop stepper motors and ball screws, delivering improved precision, stability, and long-term durability for more demanding applications.

The growing appeal of Makera's approach to accessible desktop manufacturing has also been recognized by leading technology and design media. At IFA 2026, the Makera Z1 Pro was named a Best of IFA 2026 by Yanko Design, while the Makera Z1 was selected as one of The Gadget Flow's Best Products of IFA 2026. These honors recognize Makera's efforts to make precision CNC machining more accessible while bringing powerful manufacturing capabilities out of traditional workshops and onto creators' desks.

Together, the Z1 and Z1 Pro represent Makera's vision of bringing advanced manufacturing capabilities from industrial environments into homes, studios, classrooms, and creative spaces—making CNC technology more accessible to the next generation of creators.

Carvera Series: Compact CNC Solutions for Makers and Professionals

Alongside the Z1 series, Makera also showcases Carvera and Carvera Air desktop CNC machines on IFA 2026.

The Makera Carvera is a desktop CNC solution designed for advanced creators who need versatility and precision. With features such as automatic tool changing, integrated dust collection, and support for multiple manufacturing processes, Carvera enables users to prototype and produce high-quality parts across various applications.

The Makera Carvera Air delivers the same commitment to accessibility and precision in a more compact form factor. Designed for makers, educators, and creative professionals, Carvera Air provides an approachable entry point into CNC machining while maintaining the flexibility needed for real-world projects.

Building a Complete Desktop Manufacturing Ecosystem

Beyond hardware, Makera continues to expand its ecosystem through software, the Makera Studio, and creator communities, the Makerables. By combining machines, intelligent software, and shared knowledge, Makera aims to make advanced manufacturing tools easier to use and more accessible to a global community of creators.

At IFA 2026, Makera is inviting visitors to experience the full creative journey through an interactive DIY experience at its booth. From selecting materials and exploring designs in Makera Studio and Makerables, to creating a finished piece with the Z1, visitors can experience firsthand how digital ideas become physical creations. By turning CNC machining into a hands-on experience, Makera demonstrates how its integrated hardware, software, and community ecosystem can make CNC more accessible and inspire more people to discover the joy of making.

"IFA is an incredible opportunity for us to connect with creators, technology enthusiasts, and industry partners from around the world," said Josh Zhang, CEO of Makera. "We're excited to show how Makera's desktop CNC solutions can help more people turn their ideas into reality, while making advanced manufacturing more accessible and inspiring a new generation of creators."

For more information about Makera, please check on: https://www.makera.com/

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