MBDA and AXISCADES commit to expand strategic cooperation

19 giugno 2025 | 12.42
PARIS and BENGALURU, India, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Paris Air Show 2025, MBDA CEO Eric Béranger and AXISCADES Chairman Dr. Sampath Ravinarayanan reaffirmed their commitment to expand their ongoing partnership, aligning with MBDA's long-term 'Make in India' vision.

Strengthening Existing Collaboration:

AXISCADES Aerospace & Technologies Pvt. Ltd., longstanding Indian Offset Partner for MBDA, has been delivering built-to-spec and built-to-print test benches and solutions for MBDA's MICA missiles and missile launchers. The company also manages Depot Level Maintenance for launchers, offering MBDA high-quality, cost-effective capabilities. Both parties expect volume of work to scale up as MBDA's global operations grow.

Expanding Scope:

Building on this foundation, the partnership will extend into new domains. AXISCADES, which already supports top global aerospace OEMs and is a recognized supplier to India's Ministry of Defence, brings advanced engineering and defence systems capabilities. Both companies will explore how these competencies can contribute to MBDA's future programs in India, supporting Indian Government's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' self-reliance initiative.

Working groups have been formed to define new areas of cooperation and execute them effectively.

New Facility at Aerospace Park:

Taking the collaboration forward, AXISCADES will establish a dedicated facility for MBDA at its upcoming premises in Aerospace Park near Bengaluru's Kempe Gowda International Airport. This state-of-the-art setup will include a test bench lab, missile launcher infrastructure, equipment, tools, and trained personnel—ensuring continued excellence in delivery and support.

Both companies are working to structure the partnership for long-term strategic and industrial value.

About AXISCADES:

AXISCADES Aerospace & Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of AXISCADES Technologies Ltd., a leading global technology and engineering solutions provider. Headquartered in Bengaluru, the company operates across 17 global locations including France, Germany, Denmark, the USA, and Canada, with a team of over 3,200 professionals.

AXISCADES has strong relationships with India's Ministry of Defence, Defence Labs, PSUs, and global OEMs, offering deep expertise in Weapon Systems, Avionics, Radar, Electronic Warfare, C4I2, Drones, Anti-Drone Systems, and Test Solutions. It has delivered innovative in-house and collaborative projects across Land, Naval, Aerospace, and Homeland Security sectors.

The company provides end-to-end solutions across the entire product development lifecycle—from concept and design to manufacturing support and certification—for Fortune 500 companies in Aerospace, Defence, Automotive, Semiconductor, and Industrial domains.

For more information, visit: www.axiscades.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2713057/5374790/Axiscades_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mbda-and-axiscades-commit-to-expand-strategic-cooperation-302486205.html

