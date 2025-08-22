MEDIPEEL Accelerates Growth in Europe with Paris Printemps Pop-Up

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MEDIPEEL, a professional derma-aesthetic brand, is captivating European consumers with its ongoing K-beauty pop-up at the iconic Parisian department store Printemps, underscoring its powerful presence in the regional market.

As part of a joint initiative between Shinsegae Hyperground—Shinsegae Department Store's platform for K-brands' global expansion—and Paris's luxury department store Printemps to celebrate its 160th anniversary, the pop-up runs until August 31 at the Atrium of Printemps Haussmann in Paris. MEDIPEEL has been selected as a leading K-beauty brand to engage directly with local consumers and offer an immersive on-site brand experience.

Having already built a strong foothold in Eastern Europe through exhibitions and partnerships, MEDIPEEL is now leveraging the Printemps pop-up as a pivotal step to extend its momentum into Western Europe. Local audiences have shown strong interest in the brand's innovative technologies and premium products, particularly its expertise in pigmentation correction and acne care.

At the heart of the pop-up are MEDIPEEL's signature Wrapping Mask and the Young Cica PDRN Serum line. The Wrapping Mask delivers intensive firming and radiance, while the Young Cica PDRN Serum provides multi-functional benefits, including soothing, brightening, hydrating, and anti-wrinkle care, addressing a wide range of skincare concerns. In addition, the brand's cleanser line, formulated for gentle cleansing and blemish-prone skin, has also received positive feedback from European consumers with sensitive skin.

To expand its brand influence, MEDIPEEL is closely collaborating with Printemps's social media and PR teams to generate diverse on-site content. Influencer programs featuring unboxing and product trial videos are driving organic buzz across social networks. These initiatives are recognized for maintaining the energy of the pop-up while enhancing consumer trust and brand affinity.

On-site programs include giveaways such as doll keyrings, sheet masks, and Young Cica PR boxes, further boosting visitor satisfaction. Looking ahead, MEDIPEEL Brand Week (August 25 – 31) will combine a Lucky Roulette event and an Instagram follow promotion to unveil a multi-dimensional marketing strategy that seamlessly bridges in-store enjoyment with online interaction.

Building on the success of the Printemps pop-up, MEDIPEEL is advancing negotiations with major buyers across Western Europe, notably in Germany and the U.K. Of special note, the brand is preparing for entry into Douglas Germany, Europe's largest beauty retail platform with more than 1,900 stores across the region—a crucial hub that will further consolidate MEDIPEEL's premium positioning in Western Europe.

This Printemps pop-up is an important stage to raise our profile in Western Europe and connect with local consumers on a deeper level, commented a MEDIPEEL official. With a strong foundation in Eastern Europe, MEDIPEEL is committed to expanding into markets such as Germany and the U.K. And through its hero products, the Wrapping Mask and Young Cica PDRN line, it will continue to showcase the advanced technology and premium value of K-derma worldwide.

MEDIPEEL is the flagship brand of SKINIDEA, which is under MDP Holdings (CEO Michael Chung), a portfolio company of Morgan Stanley PE Asia (MSPEA). SKINIDEA is recognized for its innovative products that integrate premium ingredients and patented dermatological technology. Exporting to over 75 countries worldwide, SKINIDEA develops high-performance skincare solutions through comprehensive research and clinical trials, ensuring both instant and long-lasting improvements tailored to various skin types.

