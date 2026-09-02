MEGA SHOW Hong Kong 2026:The Leading Asian Sourcing Event in Hong Kong Returns for its 33rd Edition This October

HONG KONG, Sept 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For over three decades, MEGA SHOW Hong Kong, organized by COMASIA LIMITED, has established its reputation as the key destination for Made-in-Asia products in Hong Kong every Autumn. Returning to the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) for its landmark 33rd edition on 20–23 & 27–29 October 2026, the fair continues to serve as an international springboard connecting global buyers with reliable and high-quality manufacturers from Asia and around the world.

Being one of the largest and most important sourcing platforms for trending Asian consumer goods, the 2026 edition will again gather a strong international mix of 3,000+ export-ready exhibitors from over 25 countries & regions including Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, South Korea, India, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, etc. to feature their new products and designs in gifts & premiums, home & kitchen, Christmas & festive supplies, trending toys & baby products, stationery & office supplies, travel & sporting goods, and lifestyle products, facilitating seamless cross-category procurement.

Maximized Sourcing Efficiency: One Trip, Total Coverage

Strategically timed in mid-to-late October, the show dates coincide perfectly with the Canton Fair in Guangzhou, enabling international buyers to maximize their travel budget and schedule. In a single seamless trip to the region, international buyers can cover all their sourcing needs, compare suppliers across borders, and lock in their complete product inventory for the upcoming season.

Exclusive Overseas Buyer Sponsorship Program

To support international attendees and reduce travel overheads, the organiser continues to offer the Overseas Buyer Sponsorship Program. Qualified overseas trade buyers can enjoy up to 3-night FREE Hotel Stay or HKD2,600 Cash Subsidy.

MEGA SHOW PART 1 | 20-23 OCT 2026 MEGA SHOW PART 2 | 27-29 OCT 2026 Gifts & Premium Gifts & Travel Goods Housewares Houseware & Kitchen Christmas & Festive Toys & Baby Hardware & Outdoor Products Stationery & Office Supplies Sporting Goods & Outdoor Products

With pre-registration now live at https://shorturl.at/CnL7x, global buyers are encouraged to secure their sponsorship early and begin planning their autumn sourcing itinerary.

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/megashowhkInstagram : https://www.instagram.com/megashowseries/Linkedin : https://www.linkedin.com/company/comasia-limited/Youtube : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjQsYT2JpjpR-ilXQeP1AMQX : https://twitter.com/megashowhk

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