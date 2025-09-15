Milliken to Showcase Innovative Products and Strategic Partnerships at K Fair 2025

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliken & Company's product innovations and strategic partnerships will take center stage at the K 2025 Trade Fair in Düsseldorf, Germany, from October 8-15, as the diversified global manufacturer showcases its latest advancements. At this year's show, Milliken will feature new product innovations, highlight industry collaborations, and reveal the next advancement in enhancing polymers and shaping the future of the plastics industry.

"As we continue to innovate and expand our product offerings, our focus remains on enhancing performance and sustainability for our customers," said Wim Van De Velde, SVP and Managing Director of Milliken's plastic additives business. "Our presence at K 2025 underscores our dedication to driving the industry forward through collaboration and cutting-edge technology."

Milliken has harnessed material science to create products that maximize efficiency and minimize resource use for more than 60 years. At this year's K Fair, the company will feature product advancements that continue to improve polymers and elevate performance, shaping the industry's future. New product highlights include:

With recently announced strategic partnerships with PolyChim, OQ, and more than 30 strategic partnerships at this year's K Show, Milliken remains dedicated to working with industry leaders to enhance product performance. Show attendees are invited to join Milliken partners for live machine demonstrations that highlight the practical applications of Milliken's additives, including:

Show attendees are also invited to join Milliken for a series of Tech Talks in Hall 6 at Gallery 1O-05 featuring industry experts discussing the company's latest innovations and sharing valuable insights. Topics include driving advancements in plastics performance and manufacturing capabilities in collaboration with industry partners, all while prioritizing sustainability. Milliken's new products will all be discussed throughout the Tech Talks.

From clarifiers to colorants, concentrates, and much more, Milliken's chemical products add value across several industries, including automotive, consumer goods, electronics, healthcare, and packaging. Attendees are encouraged to schedule meetings with the Milliken team to explore solutions that can be tailored to meet their specific industry needs.

For more information, visit K2025.milliken.com and plan to visit Milliken at Booth A27 in Hall 6 at the K Show.

About MillikenMilliken & Company is a global manufacturing leader whose focus on materials science delivers tomorrow's breakthroughs today. From industry-leading molecules to sustainable innovations, Milliken creates products that enhance people's lives and deliver solutions for its customers and communities. Drawing on thousands of patents and a portfolio with applications across the textile, flooring, chemical and healthcare businesses, the company harnesses a shared sense of integrity and excellence to positively impact the world for generations. Discover more about Milliken's curious minds and inspired solutions at milliken.com and on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

