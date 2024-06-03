Money20/20 Europe Commences This Week, Exploring the ‘Age of Atomic Finance’ and The Endless Possibilities of Granular Technology Spearheading Fintech Innovation

LONDON, UK - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 June 2024 – Money20/20, the world’s leading fintech show, and the place where money does business, is set to commence its Europe show in Amsterdam next week on 4-6 June with a packed agenda focused on the increasingly crucial theme of ‘Human x Machine’. A key topic running through the agenda is ‘The Age of Atomic Finance’ which will explore how monumental strides in technology, including artificial intelligence, cryptography, and quantum computing have unlocked the potential for precision at the atomic level, paving the way for a bespoke and seamless “Nano World”.

Money20/20 Europe is set to bring together the most influential figures in the fintech and financial services landscape. The event will convene C-suites and senior executives from leading global banks, financial services powerhouses, and technology giants such as Google, IBM, J.P. Morgan, Mastercard, and Nvidia, as well as leading fintech and tech innovators, including Adyen, Mistral, and R3.

"Monumental shifts in technology have drastically altered how we access, spend, grow and protect our money in today's landscape,” said Scarlett Sieber, Chief Strategy and Growth Officer at Money20/20 Europe. “Advancements in DeFi, Cybersecurity, Cross Border, RTP, Open Banking, Regtech and of course AI have shaped and are continuing to reshape our world - and the speed of advancement is only increasing - so we’re convening world leaders in these areas to help the whole industry make breakthroughs and build partnerships that will further transform the future of money.”

A limited number of tickets remain available for Money20/20 Europe. Through thought-provoking discussions, interactive sessions, and networking opportunities, Money20/20 will equip attendees with the knowledge and tools needed to spearhead this transformative era. Highlight sessions across the three-day conference include:

• Former French President François Hollande: In Conversation: Serving as the President of France from 2012 to 2017, François Hollande has been credited with introducing policies that cemented France’s status as a leading global fintech hub. In discussion with Money20/20’s Chief Strategy and Growth Officer, Scarlett Sieber, this fireside chat will explore how the country has become a leader in emerging technologies such as AI and blockchain.

• From Spending App to Everything Bank: Revolut Reveals All: David Tirado Blanco, VP Profitability & Global Business at Revolut will discuss the roadmap for Revolut and the future of neobanks, and how they are set to tackle new geographies in a bid to become the world’s leading all-in-one finance app.

• Microsoft and NVIDIA Address the Latest Trends in AI: Next-gen digital assistants such as Microsoft Copilot are unlocking new capabilities that are rewriting the banking customer experiences. Patrice Amman, EMEA Financial Services Business Lead at Microsoft, and Kevin Levitt, Director, Financial Services at NVIDIA will offer an assessment of what the future looks like in this new era of AI.

• 385m Reasons Why Mistral AI is Game-Changing for Europe: Securing over €490 million in funding within its first year, Mistral AI has emerged as a leading French rival to ChatGPT. Join Mistral AI's CEO, Arthur Mensch, and Jonathan Userovici, General Partner at Headline, as they explore the implications of this record-breaking funding and its potential to reshape the industry landscape.

• The State of Crypto in 2024: The Battle for the Post-MiCA Market: Cryptocurrencies have witnessed another extremely volatile year with soaring prices, institutional crypto funds launched and the introduction of regulatory clarity from MiCA. In conversation with Kaushik Sthankiya, Global Head, Banking and Payments at Kraken, and Sonia Shaw, President of CoinW, two leading exchanges are set to discuss how they intend to capture this opportunity whilst navigating ongoing regulatory developments, customer safety and the reputation of the crypto market in general.

• Securing Digital Transactions: The Global Shift Towards Embedded Payments: In their fireside chat, Jennifer Marriner, EVP, Acceptance Solutions at Mastercard and Alexa von Bismarck, President-EMEA at Ayden will delve into how merchants can reduce cart abandonment through tokenization and an embedded checkout, using innovations such as passkeys and biometric authentication to redefine seamless payments.

The Money20/20 Europe agenda can be found here, while the lineup of confirmed speakers can be found here.

Media who would like to attend Money20/20 Europe can register for a complimentary press pass here.

https://europe.money2020.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/money2020/

https://x.com/money2020

https://www.facebook.com/Money2020/?locale=en_GB

Hashtag: #finance #payments #fintech #technology

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Money20/20

Launched by industry insiders in 2012, Money20/20 has rapidly become the heartbeat of the global fintech ecosystem. Over the last decade, the most innovative, fast-moving ideas and companies have driven their growth on our platform. Mastercard, Wise, J.P. Morgan, SHIELD, Convera, Stripe, Google, VISA, Adyen, and more make transformational deals and raise their global profile with us. Money20/20 attracts leaders from the world’s greatest banks, payments companies, VC firms, regulators and media platforms: convening to cut industry-shaping deals, build world-changing partnerships and unlock future-defining opportunities in Amsterdam (4-6 June 2024), Las Vegas (27-30 October 2024) and in Bangkok (22-24 April 2025).

Money20/20 also recently launched Twentyfold, a Digital Intelligence product containing the deepest and widest repository of fintech startup data in the world. Money20/20 is where the world’s fintech leaders convene to grow their businesses. Money20/20 is part of Ascential plc. Follow Money20/20 on X and LinkedIn for show developments and updates. We’re Where Money Does Business.

Follow Money20/20 on Twitter for show developments and updates.

You can also find us on LinkedIn at Money20/20.